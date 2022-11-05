This is the time of year when everyone is reminded to turn back their clocks at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, for Daylight Saving Time.
The practice of advancing clocks during warmer months was so that darkness falls at a later clock time.
However, Deputy Chief Jimmy Williams, with the New Waverly Fire Department, wants to remind everyone, that now is the time to make sure each home has working fire alarms by testing them and replacing the batteries.
Williams encourages all families to have an escape plan; know at least two ways out of every room; make sure all door and windows open easily.
“I also recommend that if the alarm is older than 10 years, they should be replaced with long life alarms equipped with lithium batteries designed to last up to 10 years,” said Williams.
Williams has 42 years of fire service experience and has seen his share of tragedies that could have been prevented. He advocates for education and prevention. The New Waverly Fire Department has partnered with State Farm and the Insurance Council of Texas to participate in the ICT’s “Out to Alarm Texas” safety campaign.
This program provides free smoke alarms to homeowners who can’t afford them and free installation. Residents who reside in the southern part of Walker County, New Waverly and Phelps, or in the Walker County Emergency Service District #2, can take advantage of this program.
The area firemen will visit the home and and install brand new long life smoke alarms in every bedroom and hallway.
For more information in South Walker County, call 936-344-6911 or email newwaverlyvfd@yahoo.com. For residence of Huntsville, contact the Huntsville Fire Department at 936-435-8001.
