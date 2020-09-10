Three newly confirmed COVID-19 cases have been identified within Huntsville High School, district officials confirmed on Thursday.
The cases include two students and one employee, but are believed to be separate and unrelated.
According to the Hornet Return to School plan, as soon as each positive lab-confirmed case was identified for each school participant (student or employee), appropriate notification was made to any individual who had regular or close contact with the affected participants as soon as the district notification was received. This may include the entire class (students, teachers, and staff). These individuals will be required to quarantine before returning to in-person school.
Contact tracing was performed in each case with notification and reporting made to local and state authorities as required, officials said.
As of Thursday, the three cases are the only active positive lab-confirmed cases in Huntsville ISD.
“There is no evidence of any spread within the district facilities as our safety measures and protocols for isolation and containment are working,” HISD communications director Shannon Duncan said.
Six employees and five students have tested positive for the virus within Huntsville ISD since classes resumed on August 19.
Click here to review the entire Hornet Return to School Plan and all responsive protocols.
