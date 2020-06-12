Three vehicles are believed to have been stolen from a local car dealership, police records show.
According to Huntsville Police Department Lt. Jim Barnes, between May 7 and June 11 three Cadillac Escalades were stolen from Wiesner of Huntsville, located at 235 I-45 North in Huntsville. The thefts, valued at $271,000 were reported by the dealership’s finance manager after an inventory.
“We were able to gather surveillance footage and hope to find a possible suspect,” Barnes said. “Most of these high-end thefts at dealerships aren’t local folks, these are professionals that know what they are doing. We work with auto task forces in Montgomery County and Harris County, and hopefully we will be able to recover these vehicles.”
The investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.