Three juveniles have been arrested for starting a fire at Gulf Coast Trade Center — a juvenile boarding school near New Waverly — Wednesday afternoon.
The Walker County Sheriff’s Office along with fire crews from across Walker and Montgomery Counties responded to a structure fire, where a dormitory at GCTC was fully engulfed.
Upon arrival, deputies learned that several juveniles residing at the facility had entered a building on the property and ignited the fire.
After deputies conducted interviews, three juveniles were apprehended and detained in a juvenile detention facility in Victoria after a magistrate hearing.
There were no injuries reported from the incident, but the fire completely destroyed the building at the facility, which was a housing structure for juvenile offenders.
The fire is still under investigation by WCSO and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
“I would like to thank the New Waverly and the North Montgomery County Fire Department for the swift response, Sheriff Clint McRae said. “Their efforts were able to contain the fire to just the one building without it spreading across the facility and causing more damage or possibly injuries or loss of life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.