Police are on the lookout for a suspect they say broke into a Huntsville home and stole $3,000 in cash.
Officers were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Pine Hollow Lane in Huntsville around 9:30 a.m. after a victim reported a break-in and money missing from their home. Police say between 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday, an unknown suspect unsuccessfully attempted to break down a door, but removed a screen and gained access through a window. The suspect then stole the money from the victim’s purse and fled the scene.
“We are working to analyze evidence we collected from the scene,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We hope the evidence it will lead us to our suspect and we can make the arrest.”
No suspects have been identified at this time.
