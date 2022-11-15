The Storm Shelter was packed with area veterans and their supporters on Friday night in honor of Veterans Day. Live music was provided by the Huntsville Men’s Choir, and the meal was catered by Humphrey’s Bar and Grill. Kenneth Lee, Board President for the HEARTS Veterans Museum, served as the emcee. Executive Director Tara Burnett presided over the live auction, which brought in more than $6,000 in funds.
Jeff and Sue Henderson donated a Yuli Gurriel baseball card that became the top earning item, selling for $2,500. Two guided fishing trips to Port O’Connor brought in a total of $1300. A two night stay in Matagorda Bay donated by Johnny Holland garnered $750 and a painting contributed by the family of George Isbell went for $350.
The Color Bar Salon donated a $200 gift card and a duffle bag full of hair care products that was purchased for $400. The final item to be auctioned was a U.S. flag that flew over the capitol on July 4, 2017. It sold for $500. The proceeds support the Museum, which has sponsored the event for the last 14 years.
The Huntsville Men’s Choir sang the anthem for each branch of the military as the veterans who served in them stood in honor. U.S. Representatives Pete Sessions and Kevin Brady were both in attendance. Brady, who will retire from Congress at the end of his term in January of next year, gave a heartfelt speech about his time in Walker County.
“This is the most genuine and authentic veteran’s museum in America,” said Brady. It’s remarkable. Charlotte Oleinik and Tara Burnett have created an amazing legacy. I call this the veteran’s capitol of the world.”
“Cleaning out my office in this final time, so many of my fondest memories revolve around you. The Vietnam Wall Monument that is now here serves as a comfort for so many families. It says everything you need to know about how veterans are treated here,” said Brady.
Burnett recognized the local VFW for their services and support of local veterans and the members of Veterans and Patriots United for their maintenance and care of the Vietnam Wall.
She named one of their members, Richard Robinson, who has been helping with cleaning and maintenance in the museum. He was gifted with a new bike by Joan and Ed Holden to show gratitude for his contribution and to give him a better way to travel.
Donna Barron was recognized as this year’s outstanding volunteer with the Eagle Award for her work in the library. She has cataloged more than 4,000 books and has helped disperse them to area veterans. Barron is also known as one of the best tour guides in the museum.
Lee gave praise to Charlotte Oleinik for establishing the museum and creating this banquet 14 years ago. He shared his joy about the number of children that visited the museum over the weekend, stating how proud he was to be fulfilling their primary goal of educating youngsters about the people and places featured in the museum’s many exhibits.
Veterans Advisory Board Secretary Liesa Hackett presented Burnett with a special coin, recognizing her as an Army Mom. Burnett’s son, Kevin, was recognized for his recent reenlistment. Oleinik reminisced about the early days and the many accomplishments she has seen at the museum over the years.
“This doesn’t just happen by magic,” said Lee. “It takes a lot of volunteers and a lot of time. But it’s something we enjoy doing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.