The family of Thomas Gambrell gathered at the HEARTS Museum on Thursday, Nov. 3, to celebrate his birthday and military service.
Thomas Gambrell was born March 11, 1921. He was drafted in October of 1942. He served in the United States Navy for three years, three months and 26 days. He was first stationed in Great Lakes Illinois, then Virginia, and went on to Camp Shoemaker in California. He served as Seaman First class aboard the USS Monticello during World War II.
“You’ll never meet another Gambrell like me,” said Gambrell. “My grandfather was directly from Africa. He was a carver that could make anything out of wood. My Daddy was a sharecropper, and when I was nine, he gave me my first pig. The first two litters were 14 and 10, so it wasn’t too long before I had 40 hogs and learned to butcher. I started clearing fields when I was 12 or 13 years old.”
Gambrell married his wife Mary Rita Flores of Madisonville in 1947 and they raised nine children together. He is best known in the Huntsville area as a homebuilder and demolition man. Gambrell was a farmer and a builder until he retired at the age of 90. Gambrell is still growing tomatoes. He announced to the crowd how many he had just harvested and given away.
His daughter Cathy Gambrell reminisced about their childhood years at their home in Crabbs Prairie, planting food in their garden, caring for animals, and working to earn their own spending money.
“He taught us how to work. Daddy would bring home bricks from tearing down houses,” said Cathy. “He showed us how to clean them by tapping them with a hammer to remove the cement. He would sell them and pay us a penny per brick for our allowance. My brothers played football and would walk seven miles one way after games and practices. We were not raised to be fragile.”
Mayor Pro Tem Russell Humphrey proclaimed Nov. 3, 2022, as Thomas Gambrell Day and presented him with a Texas flag from Earnest Bales that has flown over the state’s capital building.
Humphrey recognized Gambrell’s service to our nation and his contributions to the community of Huntsville.
Tara Burnett gifted Gambrell with a WWII hat and read a poem that celebrated “a life well lived beyond riches and fame.” Members of the St. Paul United Methodist Church Choir sang “Chasing After You” and “You Are My Shelter”.
“It’s an honor to be here today, to celebrate you,” said choir member Bradlen Lee. “I know your children cherish you, as we all do.”
“He has so much wisdom to impart,” said Tabitha Mock Rakin, Pastor of St. Paul. “I visit him at home to pray with him and take communion. He is sharper than a nail. When we sit and talk, he tells me about all the aspects of building homes, like plumbing pipes. He is wild about his family. We love him at our church and Sunday school. He’s a giver.”
Gambrell still has his wits about him.
Even though he uses a walker, he can still dance.
He has a wry sense of humor and loves to tell stories about his experiences in Huntsville, beginning at a time when there were only three retail stores.
He can still recall when he learned to operate a bulldozer when he worked for the City of Huntsville and which cars he favored most.
“I’ve owned every kind of car. My last truck was a 77 Chevy I bought from Holland Chevrolet. My son Thomas gave me a 76 Mercedes. I had it for 12 years, and it was the best car I’ve ever had. If you ever buy a car, you should get a Mercedes Benz.” said Gambrell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.