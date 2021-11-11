In addition to main stage productions like the recent musical “Legally Blonde” and the upcoming Shakespearean piece “As you like it”, the theatre department has two upcoming smaller plays put on by the theatre production classes.
“Since I am not acting in the main stage production, I’m glad I’m able to continue my acting through the theatre production class,” junior Seth Brown said. “The shows are shorter, but easier and take less time to prepare.”
There are two theatre production classes during fourth and seventh period. Seventh period’s production “Foiled by an Innocent Maid” will be performed on Nov. 11, and fourth period’s production “You Can’t Take It With You” will be performed on Nov. 30, after the Thanksgiving holiday, both at 7:30. The shows will be in the blackbox, a smaller theatre located in the 1100 hallway by the 1900 hallway.
“I am in the class because I used to do theater back home and I wanted to continue to do it here. I have found it really fun and the new experiences I have had with different people makes it enjoyable.” junior Clara Giro said.
“Foiled by an Innocent Maid'' is about a girl, Faith Hopewell, who finds a baby and walks in a house looking for shelter and care for her baby. The house’s occupants are Rachel and Letitia who have lost their daughter.
“I’m the villain Ferguson. I am trying to steal the baby to gain the fortune but my plan always gets ruined,” senior Cian Wallace said.
“You Can’t Take It With You” is about a wild family, whose antics are put to rest when one girl in the family is engaged to another, and the family must straighten up to meet them.
“I’m Penny, the mother of the family. I write plays and I paint as well. I’m a very intrusive mother who is always pushing her daughter to have a baby,” sophomore Adrianna Amato said.
Participating in additional shows provides more experience for thespians and gives those who typically have minor roles the chance to try major roles.
“The reason I’m in this production is because I’ll never miss an opportunity to act. I always want to grow on stage and expand my range, experience, and characters. I’ve never regretted being part of a show although I have regretted not being a part of one,” sophomore Sarah Harvey said. “I also adore working with my friends and this script, it makes me smile every time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.