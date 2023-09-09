Lasso Your Imagination, the annual fundraiser that helps children in Walker County receive free books, is in the planning stages.
The event is in its second year, and will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Walker County Fairgrounds. A BBQ dinner will be prepared by award winning pit master Stacy Lawler of BBQ Syndicate and Billy Papania of Prison City Boudain. Live entertainment will be provided by the Huntsville Promenaders Square Dance Club, and both live and silent auctions will be held.
Since Kaye Boehning joined the program in 2018, making Tomorrow’s Promise Montessori School a designated registration site and distributor, she has facilitated giving more than 36,000 books to area children. They are currently sending out over 870 books per month, with 684 children graduated from the program since they began. If your child is signed up at birth, they will receive a total of 60 books before they start first grade.
The cost of sending out the books, made possible by Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, is $25-$30 per child each year. Around $20,000 was raised at last year’s event, setting a new goal to beat. The public is encouraged to donate baked goods for the dessert auction and Boehning is seeking additional auction items and volunteers to help with food service, setup and cleanup.
As an advocate of early childhood development, Boehning has gathered some surprising statistics that show how early literacy programs affect the children of Walker County and their future. Even if your kids are exposed to online reading, studies show that print books are more effective when it comes to improving brain development.
Approximately 90% of brain development occurs in the first five years of life, which is why reading to your kids when they are young sets the stage for learning throughout life.
Studies show that children who learn to read at an early age are less likely to be retained in school and are less likely to use drugs.
They are more likely to graduate from high school and earn a higher wage, and are more likely to attend college. According to worldpopulationreview.com, almost 20% of Walker County residents that did not finish high school live below the poverty line.
Of residents that did graduate from college, 16% live below the poverty line. There are several factors that contribute to this situation, and the ability to read plays a major part.
Books are at the heart of learning language and a major factor in long term success in school. Just 15 minutes of reading per day can add a million words per year to your child’s vocabulary. Reading contributes to the ability to problem solve and express emotions, which can dramatically improve the quality of life for individuals and communities.
Dolly Parton began the Imagination Library in her home county of Tennessee in 1995. Inspired by her father’s inability to read, she has built a program that now sends books to children in five countries. Over 2 million children are now registered and the program has gifted more than 200 million books since its inception.
The cost to attend the fundraiser is $50 per person or $500 for a table of eight and includes adult beverages. Other levels of sponsorship that include advertising your business in the event pamphlet can be found online at https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/lassoyourimagination. For more information about the Imagination Library, visit https://imaginationlibrary.com/.
