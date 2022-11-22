The Texas Tenors are the most successful music group in the history of America’s Got Talent. Since appearing on the series, the Tenors have released five studio albums, two PBS Specials, four DVDs, and a children’s book. At 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, the trio will showcase “Deep in the Heart of Christmas”, a unique blend of seasonal songs, original music, country and other classics at Old Town Theatre.
The show is designed for the whole family, with songs like “O Holy Night”, “Joy to the World”, and “You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feeling”. Performing new versions of international favorites and their own hits. Their arrangements blend country flavor with the feel of a symphony performance into harmonies that have earned them more than 20 million views on social media platforms.
“Our show surprises people,” said JC Fisher, co-founder of the trio. “Lovers of country music find they like classical, and classical music fans come up and tell me how much they appreciate the country songs we perform.”
The other two Tenors, John Hagen and Marcus Collins bring a few surprises that their fans have come to love. Hagen is known for his improvisation of Luciano Pavarotti and Hagen is likely to come out into the audience and get spectators involved in the show. They adapt the best music from multiple genres, highlighting their individual voices and collective harmonic skills.
Fisher, known as the “Romantic Tenor”, is a classically trained vocalist who got his start singing in church. He earned his Bachelor’s in music at Wichita State University. He began his stage experience in musical theater and singing in Italy before establishing a career as a solo act on cruise ships. This exposure to such a wide range of culture and music led him to form the trio with his two best friends in 2009.
Marcus Collins is called the “Contemporary Tenor”. He began singing at the age of four, later emulating Garth Brooks and George Michael before his classical training at Drake University. Collins has extensive experience in musical theater and has appeared numerous times as an actor of television, film, and commercials. Some may recognize him from his recurring roles on popular soap operas “One Life to Live” and “As the World Turns”.
John Hagen, known simply as “The Tenor” is a renowned opera singer who has taught voice and vocal pedagogy at both Wartburg College and the University of Northern Iowa, where he graduated in 1987 with a Bachelor’s in choral music education. Hagen has been described as “astonishing” for his superb voice and vocal performances on Broadway, at Carnegie Hall, The Metropolitan Opera, and on television.
Jazz pianist and composer Josh “Four Hands” Hanlon will be providing the flawless melodies that make this show stand out. Hanlon attended the University of North Texas and has played with some of the most famous performers in American music history including Doc Severinsen and Jerry Lewis. He is best known for playing and conducting for Ray Price and teaching music business and technology at Tarleton State University.
The Tenors are a self produced show. This has allowed them more freedom in their creative pursuits and more control over their image, scheduling and finances. Their close friendship has given strength and support to the sharing of roles as equal contributors to the enterprise.
The visual effects are produced by Fisher, and Hagen arranges the music and harmonies. Collins handles their travel and accommodations. They are a brotherhood as well as a performance group.
Their sound engineer Garo Agabeg helps weave together the magic that has impressed audiences for more than a decade. The synergy of these long time friends is evident in the sound that only seasoned collaborators with a strong emotional bond can achieve.
Another element of their show is showing their patriotism and appreciation for veterans. They all have family members who have served our country, so they take time to honor them at their shows. They believe in promoting family values and supporting charitable organizations, and recently donated $10k to Shriners.
The Tenors were recently inducted into the Texas Country Hall of Fame. They have earned three Emmy Awards, and the distinction of being Billboard Magazine’s #10 Classical Artists in the World. The Tenors’ most recent albums “Outside the Lines”, “Rise” and “A Collection of Broadway and American Classics” all debuted at number one on the Billboard Charts.
The Tenors have taken their talent across the globe, performing in venues and symphony halls in the United States, China and the United Kingdom. They have solidified a loyal fan base in Branson, Missouri, where they play 30 to 40 shows per year. This New Year’s Eve they are the featured guests at Mickey Gilley’s Grand Shanghai Theatre in Branson.
The trio is also hosting a fan cruise in February 2023. Some of their most devoted followers, who call themselves Tenorettes, have attended between 250 and 500 shows. Fisher says the cruise is like a family get together with several hundred of their favorite fans.
To learn more about the Texas Tenors, follow them on social media and visit their website at https://thetexastenors.com/. To listen to their music, find them on all streaming platforms.
