Representatives from every department and program from the City of Huntsville gathered at the Walker County Storm Shelter on Tuesday to connect with area citizens and update them on the progress of projects funded by taxpayer dollars. There are currently 43 projects in the works totaling $161.7 million and another six valued at $5 million that are pending approval.
The meeting began with Councilmember Bert Lyle providing the invocation, and pledges of allegiance led by members of Boy Scout Troop 114. Mayor Andy Brauninger followed by giving praise to city staff and city council for all their hard work in achieving a long list of improvements to the city’s infrastructure.
City Manager Aron Kulhavy gave a detailed presentation about progress on the phases of major projects involving roads, water and sewer, public buildings and private development. This is Kulhavy’s fifth budget, and decidedly the most challenging.
Fuel costs have risen by 65% as well as the cost of electricity, construction, and solid waste disposal. He feels that he and his team have created a conservative budget that still allows for an increase in compensation for city employees, allowing our city to remain competitive in the market and accomplish the goals they set out to achieve.
Huntsville currently ranks number seven out of the top ten affordable towns for home buyers. The city is number 17 of 50 for best small college areas to live and study. And for the second year in a row, Huntsville ranks number one in Texas as the top performer in social mobility.
Property taxes have decreased by 25% since 2012. Last year, the rate was 30.75%. This year it is at 29.26%, making Walker County a very amenable place to own property. Huntsville has strong growth in development and sales tax revenue. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the city received $10.4 million in federal funds. This allowed for a $7.9 million investment into much needed water and sewer improvement projects.
After allocating $125,000 for Local non-profit assistance and $500,000 to replace lost revenue from parking fines, the remainder went to Huntsville Memorial Hospital to hire additional nursing staff and the creation of a combined dispatch facility in partnership with the county.
In 2016, voters approved three bonds totaling $100 million for new facilities. Proposition one funded new fire and police facilities. The new fire station was completed last June. The Huntsville Police department now has a state of the art facility with 40,000 square feet of space to accomplish everything they need to do with room to grow.
Proposition two funded a new location for public works and a new city hall. The new City Service Center will be complete by next summer, when they expect to break ground on the new city hall building. The new city hall is the capstone of all the bond projects and has been the most challenging. Plans had to be revised to add more space for staff. Construction costs have risen 30%, which required the acquisition of additional funding to bring the project to completion, which is targeted for the summer of 2024. It will also require a temporary move for some staff and services for a period of 1.5 years, but the result will be a three story building that houses all core services for the city in a single location.
Proposition three will funded $25 million in water and sewer projects. These included improvements at the AJ Brown Sewer Treatment Plant, a major project at the Elkins Lake lift station, a new water tower on Veterans Memorial Drive and a pump station on Highway 30 East. Water line replacements in 17 locations also took place.
Due to the completed improvements, the city did not have to enact water restrictions during this past summer’s drought. There was also a major line break that customers were not aware of because the water supply was diverted and the line was repaired within a single day. To ensure an adequate water supply for the future, water rights with the Trinity River Authority have been secured for the next 50 years.
Bids have been awarded for the new animal control facility. Contracts are being signed and they expect to break ground within the next 30 days. Kulhavy was happy to announce that the operator of the Conroe animal control facility has agreed to run the Huntsville facility, which should be complete next summer.
The $3 million allocated for the Martin Luther King Community Center will remodel the building and expand its size. They were not able to accomplish all they hoped due to construction costs, but additional funding is slated for future improvements in the future. Emancipation Park will be home to a new playground in March of next year, which is the third of seven new playgrounds being created by KABOOM and funded by the Powell Foundation.
Huntsville Municipal Airport is receiving upgrades in three phases totaling about $7 million in investments. Only 10% of this project is funded by taxpayers. Government funds cover the majority of the project. In order to properly guide these improvements, City Council voted to create an Airport Advisory Board to assist with the planning of future expansion.
Construction involving I-45 will have a profound impact on traffic flow over the next five to seven years. Total expansion will bring the interstate to a total of 14 lanes and encompass 4.4 miles within the city limits. Double roundabouts will be constructed, connecting I-45, Highway 75 and 1791. Two other roundabouts will be built: one at Moffett Springs Road and another on Highway 75 North.
The U turn lanes on FM 1374 are under construction now and will be complete by the end of the year. The overpass at Smither Drive will be removed to accommodate the new U turn lanes that are similar to what Highway 30 has now. Kulhavy says the completed state will be great, but the interim will require patience and alternate travel routes.
To improve drainage, stormwater sewer lines will be replaced on 17th Street. The city is receiving bids on improvements on West Greenbriar and River Oaks drive at Elkins Lake to elevate the roadways and alleviate standing water. LJA Engineering was hired by the city to create a Master Drainage Assessment to create a road map for future projects.
Kendig Keast Collaborative is now working with the city to provide a zoning review with the intent to create zoning districts to plan properly for long-term growth. An ad hoc committee with eight members has been formed to steer this new project through completion.
Kulhavy reported that residential projects are booming. Sterling Ridge has 500 lots on Highway 19. Rock Ridge on FM 1791 has 250 lots. The Ridge behind Spring Lake is slated to accommodate 1,200 new homes. Section Three of Texas Grand will total 2,000 lots. And the abandoned housing project on Avenue O at 16th Street is finally moving forward with contractors being vetted to complete the five story complex that will provide 620 beds for SHSU students.
Retail and accommodations are continuing to expand. Jack Rabbit Offroad opened in May. Another Starbucks location is coming. Ulta Beauty and Lucky 19 Brewery will be open soon. In the near future, Huntsville will have a Five Below variety store. A Home 2 Suites by Hilton is in the works.
“I want to thank the city council. They’ve done an amazing job providing guidance and policies. These nine volunteers care deeply about Huntsville and have done a great job in representing our city. I also want to thank all of my staff. They are my family. They do a great job and work very hard. These times can be hard on government workers. I wouldn’t trade them for anything in the world. I could not succeed in this post and we couldn't succeed as a community if it weren’t for this staff,” said Kulhavy.
When Kulhavy arrived in Huntsville 14 years ago, bulldozers were just breaking ground on the shopping center that now houses Target and Academy. Sam Houston State University had roughly 15,000 students, and the feeder roads along I-45 still used two-way traffic flow. He said he could name major improvement projects off the top of his head and now the list is more than a page.
