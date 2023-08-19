Bob Seger is one of the world’s best selling artists of all time. Classic rock anthems like “Old Time Rock and Roll” made Seger and his band eternally famous, along with ballads like “Turn the Page” and “Against the Wind”. For anyone who grew up during the 60s and 70s, Seger’s music is etched into the fabric of the civil rights movement and the war in Vietnam.
Since Seger himself retired, the emergence of tribute bands that pay homage to some of the best music in rock and roll allows fans to relive those moments. At 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, The Seger System: Ultimate Bob Seger Tribute Band will bring two hours of Seger’s greatest hits to Old Town Theatre.
The Seger System was formed in late 2020, evolving out of a cover band called The Pontiax. These five Dallas based musicians have opened for Don Felder of the Eagles and Bret Michaels of Poison as well as headlining at venues like Arlington Music Hall and the Cactus Theatre in Lubbock.
As of 2022, The Seger System became one of the top tribute bands in North Texas. They’ve played for thousands at the Dallas Arboretum, where they will perform again on Aug. 31.
“We wanted to do this right. Not just to be a band that covers Bob Seger music, but to authenticate his sound,” said band manager Dan McDonald, who manages several other acts, including a post as part time road manager for Michael Martin Murphey when he plays in Texas.
”In order to be a true tribute band, the group you are paying tribute to should have at least five hits that the general public would automatically recognize,” said McDonald.
Since Seger had 31 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 and seven Top 10 hits, The Seger System is able to rotate the set list and tailor a show that fits each venue. They’ve tapped into a circuit of great theaters like Old Town to elevate their brand, providing a more intimate experience for audiences across Texas.
Lead singer Josh Jaccard was recruited specifically for his vocals because he sounds so much like Seger. Jaccard has been performing professionally since the age of 18 in solo acts, cover bands, and a stint starring as Joe Cocker. He also plays guitar, harmonica and percussion.
“This band is solid,” said McDonald. “They deliver a tight performance. Josh is a great stage performer who sings with all of the soul of Bob Seger.”
The other members have a long history of playing together in various bands. Guitarist Mike Self has played saxophone since high school and has played guitar for more than 30 years, sharing a great deal of his time on stage with his current band members. Self has toured the U.S. and Canada with acts that span from pop and rock to country. Known as “The Professor”, Self is a recently retired teacher who revels in the freedom of making music and performing full time.
“Seger’s music transcends generations, and we love theater shows because fans are there to listen to the music. We don’t have to get your attention. We just have to hold it. There’s an ebb and flow to shows we do in these more intimate settings,” said Self.
Drummer Albert Martinez, known as “The Mechanic” grew up in a musical family and has had several bands since high school. In 1992, he formed a blues and rock band called The Caddilax. In 2005, he formed The Pontiax with Self, which is still actively covering rock hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s throughout North Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Louisiana. His home studio is the base of band rehearsals to keep their performances fresh.
Keyboardist Jim Rodgers has been playing music with Self since 1989. He’s a practicing clinical psychologist, which is why they call him “The Doctor”. Rodgers was a lead vocalist by the age of 16, crossing over to the keys while he was attending college. He joined Self and Martinez in The Pontiax in the mid 2000s and their musical family continues to rock together in the Seger System.
Bassist David Dowd is a retired pilot, earning him the nickname “The Captain”. Dowd has played bass guitar since the age of twelve. He played with Martinez in the band Buckshot before joining The Pontiax, as well as performing with other acts like The Groove Tones and the Java Llamas. He has always been involved with The Seger System in some way, acting as their sound tech until he was asked to sit in for a show in New Mexico.
According to Self, the cool thing that made this band come together was through their friendships. Each band member has decades of experience performing, and their superior sound is a product of honing their talents as a unit that supports their front man Jaccard.
“We’re so glad that the tribute genre has come along,” said Self. “We want to give the audience the real sound. Josh has such a seasoned voice and is the kind of person who really connects with the audience. He is a great showman.”
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org/events.html. For more about The Seger System visit https://segersystem.com/.
