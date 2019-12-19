'The Rise of Skywalker' is an enjoyable mess

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is, as every interview with its creators and every piece of marketing material generated to promote it has been quick to point out, not just the latest “Star Wars” film. It’s the end, not of “Star Wars” as a franchise but of a saga that began with George Lucas’ original film back in 1977. It’s a film that concludes not just the sequel trilogy that began with “The Force Awakens” back in 2015, but the entire trilogy of trilogies that began with that original film. With this single theatrical experience, more than four decades of storytelling is drawing to a close, and the film’s marketing team has been wise to milk every last drop of hype out of that fact.
J.J. Abrams, who co-wrote and directed “The Force Awakens” and co-wrote and directed “The Rise of Skywalker,” has also used the occasion of this closing chapter to frequently point out, when asked about the pressure of ending the “Skywalker Saga,” that he can’t possibly please everyone. Abrams is wise to understand this, and perhaps even wiser to keep repeating it in public, if only for his own sanity. “Star Wars” fans represent such a broad category of pop culture that it’s impossible to pin them down demographically, let alone predict what they’ll all want from a story. “Star Wars” has led a long enough life as a space adventure franchise at this point that it can almost be all things to all people, and that makes coming up with a concluding chapter that will satisfy each and every story craving a fool’s errand.
As it turns out, perhaps the biggest problem with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is that it tried far too hard to do this, and the result is a boldly breathless but ultimately sloppy film that misses as many shots as it makes. When it’s really cooking, though, it manages to find room for some of the best “Star Wars” moments of the 21st century.
As the trailers have made abundantly clear so far, much of the action in “The Rise of Skywalker” is built around the unexpected and surprisingly effective return of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), the Dark Lord who seemingly died in “Return of the Jedi” but has somehow managed to rise up again in the shadows of the galaxy. The mysterious resurrection of one of the greatest “Star Wars” villains of all time has sent shockwaves through the galaxy. For Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), the current reigning Big Bad of the franchise, it could mean an unexpected challenger for his throne. For the scavenger-turned-Jedi known as Rey (Daisy Ridley), it could mean the final extinguishing of the hope the Resistance she’s part of has kindled. Whatever Palpatine’s true plans are, his return has set Rey, Kylo, and all their various friends and allies on one final collision course, with the fate of the whole galaxy hanging in the balance.
From a story standpoint, bringing Palpatine back after he’d already loomed over two previous trilogies as the master planner at the core of the story always felt like something that could have gone sideways far quicker than Abrams and his co-writer Chris Terrio wanted it to. Happily, though, the return is one of the most compelling aspects of the new film, as much for what it doesn’t say as for what it does. Palpatine, it turns out, still has a menacing aura that – with the help of some excellent production design – casts a long shadow over the whole film. Even when the rest of the film doesn’t seem to be working around him, he holds a strange sway, and McDiarmid is clearly having a ball playing him again.
If this were any other “Star Wars” film, Palpatine’s resurrection would be the single focal point around which the rest of the film revolved, and while that’s almost the case here, there’s just not enough time left in the saga to make something so stripped down. The biggest problem with “The Rise of Skywalker” is that there’s just so much of it, like a Christmas tree that’s too small for your ornament collection.
Packing the film with plot isn’t a new thing for “Star Wars,” a saga built from a love of movie adventure serials that’s supposed to offer different action beats every few minutes. The problem with “The Rise of Skywalker” is that so many of these beats outside the realm of the main story – a struggle involving Rey, Kylo, and Palpatine – seem to exist solely to answer one last question for fans before the saga rides off into the sunset. Characters pause to explain things with no real reason for slowing down, and then suddenly the film is catapulting us breathlessly forward to the next thing without a second to spare for any real emotional consideration. One sequence in particular is trying to make so many things happen at once that I literally didn’t understand what I was meant to take from it visually until a couple of characters helpfully explained it to the viewer in the next scene. Taken as a whole, the film is a jam-packed mess of too much plot and not enough emotional consistency.
Within that mess, though, there are some truly great things. When the film actually takes some time to examine its core story and what it means for the characters therein, and when it actually allows itself to breathe with the personalities we’ve come to love, it really feels like something that’s firing on all cylinders. Rey’s final scenes with General Leia Organa (the late Carrie Fisher, brought back through unused footage from previous films) are wonderful to behold, as is the showdown in the finale that the film builds to throughout. The supporting cast, led by Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, Kelly Marie Tran, and Keri Russell, are all spectacular. And of course, because this is “Star Wars,” there are some things that are always going to be great, like the spectacular new creature designs and John Williams’ sweeping score.
The simple truth is that J.J. Abrams was right. “The Rise of Skywalker” was never going to please everybody, but perhaps the film’s greatest sin is that it really did try to throw something for everyone into its two-hour and 20-minute runtime. The film feels overstuffed, clunky, and at times weirdly cynical, as though a marketing team crafted it for maximum outreach to each individual subgroup of fans. When you push all that aside, though, there’s also a sense that this film was really going for broke. Somewhere in that overstuffed plot is a group of filmmakers who went in swinging for the fences, fully prepared to leave it all on the field. That kind of daring is what “Star Wars” is made of, and it’s what sticks with me most about “The Rise of Skywalker.”
—
‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ is in theaters Friday.
