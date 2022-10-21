The Malpass brothers are labeled as a “retro country experience”. Fans say that their renditions of old school country music made popular by artists like Hank WIlliams Sr. and Marty Robbins is as close to the real thing as you can still find in a live show. On Sunday, Oct. 30th, the classic country duo will debut at Old Town Theatre.
Christopher and Taylor Malpass were born and raised in North Carolina, where they still reside.
They are still in their thirties, but the experiences they’ve had touring and recording with country music legends shines through in their performances. The Malpass Brothers have shared billing with Ray Price and Willie Nelson. They met Merle Haggard in the fall of 2007 and toured as his opening act for seven years. They formed their own show in 2015.
“We’ve worked on incorporating our own songs into our show and the show itself has evolved into a real example of our individual personalities and skills. We have learned to trust an audience and listen to them while they’re listening to us,” said Taylor. Their love of touring across the country is fueled by meeting new fans.
“I love the different people we meet and towns and places we play. I love to hear how our music or a particular song impacts someone. I like to see the faces in the audience and watch them sing along,” said Christopher.
Their first album was produced under Merle Haggard’s label in 2011. Two more LP’s followed and now they are on the verge of releasing another. Due out in March of next year. “Lonely Street” is their first album of only Malpass Brothers music. They contributed to the writing of all but three songs.
“Knowing I have a song that can speak to somebody’s mind or heart drives me to write,” said Christopher.
“This album truly expresses our thoughts and emotions. I’m so excited to let the fans hear what we have to say by song. As far as production, it is still a country record, meaning there’s a lot of steel guitar,” said Taylor.
When asked what they listen to for pleasure, the answer still lies within the genre that shaped them as performers.
“We listen to our country heroes all the time but also folks like Sam Cooke, the Temptations, Beatles, any good real music. Our mother’s daddy was a Methodist preacher so we also grew up listening to Southern Gospel music and sometimes I’ll throw on a Happy Goodman record just for the memories,” said Christopher.
Their paternal grandfather Robert Malpass ran a little bar and convenience store that had a jukebox, and brought home the 45’s when he switched them out. The brothers grew up listening to everything from Charley Pride and Merle Haggard to Kitty Wells and Hank Sr., and quite a bit of Elvis. Robert also taught them to play guitar.
Christopher earned his first talent show trophy at age 7. Taylor was playing the mandolin by age 10. As teenagers, they were largely influenced by the Louvin Brothers and Merle Haggard.
“We were the ones playing their music in the school parking lot while everyone else had loud rock music playing,” said the brothers. They love all things symbolic of the ‘50s: classic cars, old radios, tailored Western suits, and big hair.
Taylor has worked on farms since he was 14 and Christopher has always been a mechanic. Even when touring with Merle Haggard, they kept their day jobs when they weren’t on the road. Last fall, they made the announcement that they are now focused on reviving the genre of classic country as a full time endeavor.
Even after performing on stages from Nashville to the U.K. they still look forward to playing small town venues where their kind of music and personal style are still revered. To learn more about the Malpass Brothers, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/malpassbrothers.
Old Town Theatre is located at 1023 12th Street in downtown Huntsville. To purchase tickets to the Malpass Brothers show at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, visit https://www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org/events.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.