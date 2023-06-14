Historical Commission Seeks Home for Collection
When James Patton was laid to rest last August, Walker County lost one of its kindest residents and most treasured resources. Patton was the County Clerk for more than three decades. He served on the Walker County Historical Commission (WCHC) for 27 years and was the Director of the Walker County Museum for more than half of his life. He was a living repository of historical facts who approached every situation with his own brand of wit and humor.
His passing has been marked in many ways that are linked to our local history. His wife Liz took his place baptizing people as Texans at Oakwood Cemetery on Sam Houston’s birthday in March. The Angier family farmhouse that James and Liz spent the last decade restoring was officially designated as a historical location in April.
On Saturday, June 10, a group of friends and members of the WCHC met at the intersection of 11th and James Patton Street to celebrate the street sign that was proposed by Huntsville City Council members Dee Howard Mullins, Pat Graham and Bert Lyle to honor his name.
His friends and cohorts from the WCHC spent several weeks last year sifting through the collection of historical documents and artifacts in Patton’s home office. Scott Collier, Chairman and Treasurer for the WCHC created a team to do the initial sorting and a smaller team to record the contents.
With Tom Rogers at the lead, Helen Belcher, Robert Cowan, Glynda Turner and Justin Fowler spent one morning each week for a span of eight months sorting and recording the contents.
These pieces of history that James spent a lifetime amassing are currently being stored at the Natural Science and Art Research Center, courtesy of Dr. Will Godwin and SHSU. Seventeen binders of genealogical information about James’ family are going to the Johnnie Jo Dickenson Genealogy Room at the Huntsville Public Library.
The rest of the collection includes hundreds of letters that were passed between James and his family members. There are more than 20 boxes of books, primarily historical texts that were signed and gifted to James by the authors. There are reams of typed documents, hundreds of photographs and countless newspaper clippings about Walker County.
There are also many physical artifacts like furniture, pieces of cornerstone from local homes, and a shadow box that contains a small shovel that was thought to have been used by slaves on his family farm.
These are a valuable representation of Walker County History but the members of the WCHC are in a quandary as to where they can be properly preserved and appreciated. There is no room at the Gibbs Powell House or any other local location that is set up to house such a sizable collection.
Their goal is to create a foundation in James’ name to protect the collection indefinitely. Collier has been looking at feasible locations but the best case scenario would be to turn the Angier farm property into a museum so that it can be open to the public. The historical home was built in the early 1900s by C.H. Allen for James’ grandparents. The six room house sits on 13.6 acres on the outskirts of Huntsville.
The issue at hand is how to fund the endeavor. As a designated historical site, the maintenance of such a property can be extensive. The WCHC maintains the Gibbs Powell House for the purpose of running the Walker County Museum.
It is owned by the Powell Foundation and rented to the WCHC for a nominal fee. It would be ideal to set up a similar arrangement if a benefactor can be found.
“It’s a complicated mix of politics and people to get there,” said Collier. “Everyone can see why James and his collection should be recognized, but funding a home for it is simply beyond the reach of our current financial capabilities.”
Collier is meeting with local government officials and potential investors to pave the way.
One individual in Houston has agreed to match up to $10k in donations toward the cause.
Collier and the members of the WCHC are also working diligently on grants to submit this fall.
“James had a photographic and audiographic memory. He became a friend and mentor to me at the end of his life. I saw the James Patton that a lot of people didn’t. I saw the man who went to Gibbs Powell every day and cared for it like his own child. He personally collected the furniture in the home. Most people don’t know that he would pick up aluminum cans to earn extra money to donate to the WCHC, or that all the years that he was the county clerk that he operated under budget every year. There should be a conference center named after him. He never asked anyone for anything. He was a person that you could always trust to do everything right. He was such a wonderful human being. It would be a huge loss if we let this collection disappear,” said Collier.
Anyone who is interested in donating to the cause or volunteering for the WCHC can call 936-435-2497. Because he was such a beloved friend and pivotal part of their organization, you can still hear James on their voicemail message.
