The title of “The Last Movie Stars,” the new HBO miniseries directed by screen icon Ethan Hawke, is taken from the words of Gore Vidal, one of the 20th century’s most prominent public intellectuals who also happened to be close friends with the film’s subjects, Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. Vidal’s argument, taken from a transcript of an interview he did about his relationship with both Newman and Woodward, is not that the famous husband and wife pair of acting legends were the last major stars to come out of the Hollywood system. Instead, Vidal notes, they are “the last movie stars” in the sense that they are old enough to have come up in Hollywood’s golden age, but young enough to have made their reputations amid the TV revolution and the New Hollywood movement of the late 1960s and early 1970s. In other words, Newman and Woodward were “the last movie stars” to successfully walk in two different versions of Tinseltown.
It's this sense of duality that seems to be firm in Hawke’s mind as the six-part documentary sets out to tell one of Hollywood’s most famous love stories. Hawke, no stranger himself to walking in different worlds as a private person with a public life and as a filmmaker who’s worked in both the independent and studio spaces, is deeply interested in how Woodward and Newman pulled this off, or at least how they managed to survive being pulled through the experience. What made Woodward and Newman uniquely suited to surviving the tumult of midcentury American pop culture, and perhaps more importantly, what made them so uniquely suited to each other that both their marriage and their creative partnership emerged intact?
Hawke makes no secret of wanting to ask these particular questions and much more, and makes no secret of his presence at the center of the film. Working during the height of the pandemic when he was largely confined to his home, Hawke places his own curiosity and enthusiastic interest in the lives of his subjects front and center in the series, and tells us right up front what he’s drawing from to make “The Last Movie Stars” both human and wonderfully tactile. At some point in the years before his death, Newman considered writing a memoir, and in the process of researching it commissioned dozens of interviews with friends, family members, and collaborators. The tapes for these interviews are gone, but reams and reams of their transcripts remain. It’s these candid conversations that form a framework for Hawke’s narrative, and position him for a closer look at his subjects.
But documentaries granted access to a wealth of never-before-seen research material are nothing new, nor are they necessarily particular distinctive. The research is important, but how that research is presented is even more important, and it’s there that “The Last Movie Stars” hits on a particularly effective delivery system. Because of the restraints of the pandemic, Hawke couldn’t necessarily get out into the world to bring aspects of the film to life, so instead he called upon many of his talented friends to breathe new energy into the transcripts. George Clooney turns up via Zoom to read Paul Newman’s words, while Laura Linney stands in for Joanne Woodward, Zoe Kazan plays Newman’s first wife Jackie, and many more recognizable faces step up to imbue these long-ago recollections with fresh life.
This delivery system, of course, ensures that all of the words are given a certain gravity, as Hawke’s collaborators place an emphasis on performance and emotion while Hawke superimposes images of his subjects over the monologues. But the true stroke of genius in the miniseries is that Hawke doesn’t stop there. He doesn’t just use his famous friends as voiceover actors, but as color commentators. We get a front-row seat as he and his fellow actors discuss the emotional meaning behind each memory, placing them all into a certain context within Newman and Woodward’s lives and within the life of the 20th century pop culture machine. Then, Hawke digs deeper still, bringing in Newman and Woodward’s children to provide their insights, as well as collaborators like Martin Scorsese to offer up not just memories, but analysis of why these two people meant so much to so many. Whether it’s covering the ways in which Woodward fought to find a work-life balance after becoming a mother, or the couple’s turn from acting powerhouses to charity legends later in life, it’s a technique that’s phenomenally effective.
Above all, though, what makes “The Last Movie Stars” special is the sense of naked earnestness running through the entire miniseries, a feeling that Hawke is not just paying tribute, but genuinely searching for a connection across time and space with two people he admires. For six glorious hours, “The Last Movie Stars” delivers two great love stories: One between Woodward and Newman, and the other between Hawke and his subjects. That makes a must-see portrait of two of Hollywood’s most memorable figures, and a truly enthralling documentary experience.
‘The Last Movie Stars’ is now streaming on HBO Max.
