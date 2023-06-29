The King returns to OTT with Shake, Rattle and Roll

For Elvis fans, the return of tribute artist Travis Powell to Old Town Theatre at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 7 will bring the opportunity to relive a pinnacle time in American music history. Powell has added new songs to his act, highlighting some of the most popular tunes recorded by Elvis in the 70s. With special guests Shake, Rattle and Roll, the show will offer three decades of memories that helped shape rock and roll as we know it.
“We always have a great time in Texas,” said Powell. “We’ve never had a bad crowd when we visit. Before COVID, I think we took that for granted. I think there is a higher level of excitement at our shows these days and we are grateful to be invited back to Huntsville.”
Powell was introduced to the music of Elvis by his father Mike at the age of four. He fell in love with Presley’s persona and wanted to emulate his voice and charisma. His grandmother supported his talent by making him an Elvis jumpsuit when he was five, spurring him toward his first official performance at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee at age seven.
Inspired by artists like Garth Brooks, Powell got into country music and spent 14 years touring the country as a solo act. In 2013, he was named Grand Champion of the Legends in Concert Elvis Tribute contest.
A decade later, he balances his performance schedule with pursuing his certification in golf instruction and spending time with his three children.
Powel is considered one of the top Elvis tribute artists in the world for his ability to sing and move like the legend himself. He has won the Heart of the King Horizon Award and taken home the grand prize at the Tribute to the King Contest in Las Vegas. His recent show in Hawaii marks his accomplishment of performing in all 50 states of the U.S.
Even though Elvis has been gone for almost 46 years, he left such an indelible mark on worldwide music that fans are still hungry for his songs.
Live tributes are not only the highest form of praise to the artist, it’s the closest fans can get to going back in time. This is the beauty of combining Powell’s act with the ladies of Shake, Rattle and Roll. Each artist has a background in gospel, and they put their heart and soul into what they deliver on stage.
Tavie Spivey, Brenda Spencer, Debbie Comis and LeAnn Bemis have performed at Old Town Theatre multiple times. Last year they appeared with Powell and have also shared the stage with other tribute artists like Sting Ray Anthony and Bennie Wheels.
Their award winning group travels all over the country sharing the classic music of the 50s and 60s intertwined with dance and comedy. After 18 years of performing together, they never miss a beat, and have gained a fan base that says their interactive show is always a delight for the whole family.
“We’ve incorporated new costumes and new acts, but it’s still the same good time,” said Bemis, who acts as booking agent for the group.
They just played the Crighton Theatre in Conroe for the first time and enjoyed a huge crowd at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium near Dallas.
They will join Powell at the Bender Performing Arts Center in Humble on July 9.
Next they head to Missouri with a show at 4th Street in Moberly on July 14 and then at God & Country Theater in Branson on July 15.
For more info about Shake Rattle and Roll, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/shakerattleroll4.
Purchase tickets to the show at https://www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org/events.html.
