The Isaacs are a family band with gospel in their souls and bluegrass in their hearts. After releasing more than 40 albums and compilations over the course of their careers, they are now cultivating their third generation. On Sunday, Feb. 5 they will bring their show to Old Town Theatre with a mission of instilling hope and uplifting the audience with joy.
“Each member of our group is a wonderful talent in their own right,” said Lily Isaacs, the matriarch of the band.
They are all master vocalists with immense talent and multiple awards. Ben Isaacs is the bassist who also has a successful recording studio and a quartet called Brothers of the Heart. Sonya Isaacs Yeary plays the mandolin and is a well known songwriter who collaborates with hit makers like Keith Sewell, Vince Gill and Martina McBride. Rebecca Isaacs-Bowman is the guitarist with her own solo singing career. Her son Levi Bowman has found his place in the family music business as a singer, songwriter, and electric guitarist for the band.
Dobro player Josh Swift has toured with Doyle Lawson and Lyle Lovett. Drummer Greg Ritchie played with the Gaither Vocal Band for 18 years.
The group has been gaining a lot of recognition over the last decade and 2021 was a pinnacle year. That September they were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.
In October they won album of the year in the Bluegrass/Country/Roots division at the 52nd Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards for “Songs for the Times”. They also branched out to other genres of music with the release of “The American Face”.
Their video premier was released exclusively on People Magazine’s website, featuring the song “United We Stand”.
“We may not be perfect, but we are still one of the greatest nations in the world. We have seen enough division, so many things that we can express our opinions on and even argue about. But we must not forget that this is the land of the free and the home of the brave, and we must not take it for granted. United we stand. We are the American Face,” said Sonya.
Their family roots are a true story from The American Dream. Lily was born in Germany.
After surviving the Holocaust, her Polish/Jewish family was one of millions that came through Ellis Island to become American citizens. Growing up in New York, she fell in love with Broadway musicals and theater arts. She took voice and dance lessons in her younger years and then attended Queens College to study acting.
She has been performing for more than 50 years, but her youthful appearance makes that hard to believe. She got her first recording deal with Columbia records in 1968, producing a folk album with singer/songwriter Maria Neuman called Lily and Maria.
That landed their duo a gig at the iconic Gerde’s Folk City in Greenwich Village where she met her husband Joe Isaacs.
He was a banjo player in a Kentucky bluegrass band, and the two talents joined in marriage in 1970. Joe introduced her to church, where Lily became a believer in Jesus.
They started performing at gospel shows, and became recording artists under Joe Isaacs and the Calvary Mountain Boys and later Sacred Bluegrass.
The children were born in the ‘70s and naturally went on tour before they started school. They grew up immersed in making music, and became a full time part of the act on weekends as they grew into teenagers.
As adult performers, they have appeared on stages across the world and on the albums of many top name contemporaries like Dolly Parton and Paul Simon.
As a musical family, they have created a legacy that will live on well beyond their years.
They are a continuous source of hope for many people around the world who follow their music.
This spring you can find them on tour with Reba McEntire and Terri Clark. For more about The Isaacs, visit their website at https://www.theisaacs.com/. To purchase tickets to the show, follow the link on the Events page at https://www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org/events.html.
