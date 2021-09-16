Future educators at Huntsville High School have a new option to explore their careers.
The Texas Association for Future Educators is a free program open to every student that is interested in education. It assists them by exploring teaching, while participating in fundraising activities, and having incredible adventures on field trips.
Throughout the first week of September, as a result of their first fundraiser, members of T.A.F.E. have been in a full swing with their popcorn sales with delightful flavors that range from vanilla corn, caramel corn, stay simple (buttered) to cheddar cheese corn, etc. Many students have been looking forward to purchasing from the different members of T.A.F.E for only $2 per bag.
The advisor for T.A.F.E, Ms. Susan Small, has been teaching for 22 years.
“I have taught every grade level, but the high school level is my favorite because during their senior year their dreams come true,” she said. “The Texas Association of Future Educators is for students who want to be teachers, coaches or to work with children.”
Victoria Splawn who is the president of T.A.F.E enjoys her duties as an officer and feels that being in T.A.F.E benefits you in a lot of ways.
“You get educational experiences by going to different schools and being with kids,” Splawn said. “I have been a member for four years now and Ms. Small is nice and is doing great things for us.”
Huntsville High junior Emilia Lopez is the vice president of the T.A.F.E., which has allowed her to compete for regionals.
“Creating bondings with others and feeling like home is one of the things that I enjoy as a member of T.A.F.E.,” Lopez said.
Lopez plans to become a bilingual teacher in Huntsville once she graduates from college.
There can be no doubt that in developing educators, the T.A.F.E organization not only encourages students to learn about careers of teaching but also to be the hope of tomorrow.
