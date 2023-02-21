Tania Kirk has moved her clay studio and classroom to the strip center at 2128 Sam Houston Ave, just across 22nd Street from Josey Scout Lodge. The Feathered Nest Welsh Craft Center offers a full range of classes and welcomes individuals, groups, and private parties to relax, craft, and repeat. Kirk recently received her final inspections from the city and is looking forward to teaching new students and familiar friends how to work with clay.
Early afternoon on Valentine’s Day, JoAnne Scarborough was taking her first one on one class from Kirk, learning how to create a vessel on a pottery wheel. Kirk sat next to her with an identical wheel, showing her precisely what to do while explaining the basic techniques of how to form the desired shape. It was Scarborough’s first time to attend a class at The Nest after hearing about it from her friend Gayle Ryder, who she taught school with for many years.
Kirk studied Industrial Ceramics at Swansea University in Wales and opened her first studio, Agape Pottery in her early 20s. She moved to Texas 20 years ago to marry her husband, Robert, and open her studio on FM 3478 in 2021. She’s made quite a few connections in the Huntsville community since then and is thrilled to have a new spot to share with the residents in this part of Walker County.
Whether you are new to working with clay or have years of experience, there are several affordable options and plenty of space. Beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 21, The Nest is featuring a Try It All Tuesday, at 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. offering a new project every week. On Thursday, Feb. 23, an all level class will be hosted by Kirk at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Spots can also be booked for studio time to hand build, paint a ready made ceramic piece, or receive one on one instruction.
For kids, there are afternoon classes for homeschoolers on select days and after school workshops offering fun and easy projects like trinket boxes, wall tiles, animal bowls, and garden ornaments. On Saturdays, Kirk features classes on the pottery wheel, which allows for creating beautiful vessels with a few simple techniques.
Partners and friends who are looking for a date night activity or girlie gathering are welcome to bring your own adult beverages and snacks to adult classes. Businesses and social groups are encouraged to book a private party with a themed project to commemorate hallmarks or other special occasions.
The Nest is also offering To Go Kits for customers who would rather work at home. Class fees include clay and helpful pointers to create free form projects with a multitude of tools, molds, and pattern presses.
New open hours are Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 936-355-6322 for more info.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.