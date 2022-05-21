Located on 12th St. in Huntsville's downtown square, the Facemaker celebrated 45 years in business this month. Bert Lyle and his family of hair stylists have served the community from simple beginnings in a renovated house to a multi-storied hair salon that offers a variety of services, including massage. Lyle and his team have been recognized with numerous awards.
After briefly attending Sam Houston State University, Lyle left Huntsville in pursuit of his barber license in Dallas. Within a year he returned to Huntsville and obtained a loan to start his business in the town he had come to love. He opened his hair salon in 1977 in a small house that he would go on to renovate.
“Even though I didn't realize it was probably a blessing from God, I think it was now that I look back on it,” said Lyle.
The salon got the inspiration for its name from an advertisement that portrayed an attractive woman wearing sunglasses with a shag haircut. Lyle stumbled across the ad on a bus stop bench while he was lost in San Antonio on the way to his testing location to become a barber. It left such an impression that he knew he would name his new business the Facemaker.
After 13 years the business, the Facemaker moved into its current location in a building that previously belonged to Barrett’s Hardware. Lyle had worked at the hardware store when he attended college and decided to buy the abandoned structure and renovate it. In 2018, the business was expanded to an adjacent building, adding an additional 2,200 square feet to the salon. The Facemaker started with 2 stylists. It now boasts 28 hairstylists and 2 massage therapists.
“It seems when you treat people the way you want to be treated over and over, the word gets out,” Lyle said. “It's the thing we’ve ingrained into the stylists here. We’re a family.”
According to Lyle, Christian ethics and a family-friendly environment were key to his success. Stylists throughout the state have applied to be part of the Facemaker team.
Despite facing hard times, the business has continued its history of community service to Huntsville. The Facemaker donates $1,000 a month towards gift certificates and sponsorships for local sports teams and fundraisers and commits to supporting its workers both inside and outside of the workplace.
