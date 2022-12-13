The best of Las Vegas is coming to Old Town Theatre through the talent of Eddie and Anthony Edwards, known as The Edwards Twins. Their “Ultimate Christmas Variety Show” features the likeness of iconic stars Neil Diamond, Dolly Parton, Rod Stewart, Barbara Streisand, Johnny Matthis and Italian tenor Andrea Boccelli. At 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 these premiere illusionists will make guests believe they are truly seeing these legends in concert.
“People who have never seen us perform think it’s a drag show, but it’s a family friendly event. We’re professional impersonators and we are going to be the talk of Huntsville once people see the show,” said Anthony. “Ninety percent of our audience is seniors who grew up watching variety shows, which is where we got our start.”
Entertainment Tonight calls them “Amazing”. The Today Show says they are “Extraordinary”. People Magazine has labeled them as “Dynamite entertainers”. They perform more than 250 shows per year and impersonate more than 150 celebrity singers. Carol Burnett calls them “The best I have ever seen.”
Eddie presents an uncanny likeness to both Bette Midler and Barbara Streisand in both sound and appearance. He spends more than four hours on makeup to create these illusions that some people cannot discern from the real artist. He has impersonated these two icons for years beginning professionally with La Cage aux Follies.
Anthony got his start in the business as an impressionist in Toronto, where he met and became fast friends with Carol Burnett. Two weeks later, Burnett hired Eddie as the opening act for “Carol and Company”, a four episode continuation of the famous comedy sketch series “The Carol Burnett Show”.
“We had separate careers at that point. Carol gave us the idea of taking our show on tour together. Our first show as the Edwards Twins was in Vegas, off the strip. At our debut there were many celebrities in the audience. The response was amazing. Producer Mario Ciroli of Boston’s Chateau de Ville dinner theater helped us take the show on the road,” said Anthony.
The twins rotate the lineup of stars they imitate every year to keep the show fresh. They do their own hair and makeup, changing into character in tandem. One is on stage while the other transforms, maintaining the illusion that there are several artists in the show.
The legendary Miss Maxie serves as their perruquier, styling their wigs before they depart for their tours. They employ top tier prosthetics to create their illusions and share the same clothing designers as the stars. Their care and attention to these details have built a reputation across the globe as a ” must see show”.
The twins were born in Burbank, California and lived near NBC TV Studios. As youngsters they would sneak into tapings of popular variety shows. They began memorizing skits and mimicking their acts. Their uncle Jack Harrell was the announcer and regular skit performer for the Sonny and Cher variety show in the late ‘70s. He also performed on “Laugh-In”.
Harrell had quite a few celebrity friends, and when the twins would do impressions for them, they were always well received. He also introduced the twins to “Laugh In “ writer George Slaughter, who helped them secure appearances on popular shows on NBC and ABC. Their love of performance legends from the ‘70s and ‘80s has been the inspiration behind an epic career that has spanned more than 35 years.
Anthony says he is supremely grateful to share his God given talent with the world and feels blessed to have a career performing with his identical twin. They are currently making their way from the East coast across Tennessee and Missouri en route to Texas before Christmas. Then they head west through Arizona and Nevada on the way to California.
When they’re not on the road, Eddie stays fully immersed in his craft, working on costumes and wigs while perfecting new characters for their show. He is also a jewelry maker. When Anthony has a break from performing, he loves to study theology.
“I’m a fanatic. I love digging deep into Hebrew and Greek. Studying biblical scholars. That’s what really excites me.” said Anthony. His love of sacred texts and teachings led to a side project that expressed his love for the word of God. He recorded an album of gospel, religious and devotional music called “Born to Praise’’, released in 2005 by Sony.
The twins also do a lot of performances for charities in the different cities they travel to. Eddie just opened for Cher at a huge fundraiser in Las Vegas.
They donate to an organization in Rhode Island called the Tomorrow Fund, which benefits children with cancer. Their favorite recipients are high school art departments.
To find out more about the Edwards Twins, go to https://theedwardstwins.com/about/ and follow them on Facebook. To purchase tickets to their show at Old Town Theatre at 1023 12th St., visit https://www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org/events.html
