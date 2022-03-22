The Huntsville Downtown Business Alliance is hosting a Sip & Shop event from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9. The City of Huntsville will feature live music with a performance by the Brown Sugar Band. Come join them for drinks, free music, and the opportunity to shop local.
“We are thrilled to partner with the downtown business alliance to make the second Saturday in downtown Huntsville a place where the community can gather to support our local businesses and enjoy live music,” said Annel Guadalupe, Main Street Program Manager. “This event is a great opportunity for the community to gather outdoors at no cost.”
The City of Huntsville Main Street program is a redevelopment program that uses a combination of organization, economic development, infrastructure improvements, and promotions to revitalize downtown.
For more information, contact Annel Guadalupe at 936-291-5920 or AGuadalupe@HuntsvilleTX.gov.
