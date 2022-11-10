Erica Greene was born on January 17, 1988, and raised by Ben and Mary Ann Talliaferro in Waller, Texas. She enlisted in the army just before her 20th birthday. Greene served two tours in Afghanistan and was awarded a Purple Heart medal for commendable action. Her first tour of duty almost took her life. The second tour took an enormous toll on her mental health, but it also put her in the right place to meet the man who would become her husband and the father of her children.
“I see it as a blessing,” said Greene. “Coming that close to losing my life makes me cherish my kids and my relationships so much more.”
Greene completed basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood in Missouri in February of 2008, and became a Military Police Officer. When she arrived at her first station at Ft. Stewart in Georgia, new recruits were being asked to immediately deploy to Afghanistan to take part in Operation Enduring Freedom. She gladly agreed and was deployed in April as part of the 549th Military Police Company, 385th Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division.
Looking back now, from the perspective of a mother, she understands how scared her parents must have been when she delivered the news that she was going overseas.
“I remember it being hard for them when I left for Afghanistan. I told them I had to put them down as beneficiaries. At the time, those were big words for me. Words I hadn’t thought I would use any time soon,” said Greene.
“Before I left on my first deployment my dad gave me an old metal Green Hornet Button. I remembered seeing it as a kid every now and then when dad would be going through his old things. The button came with a metal lunch box he had when he was younger. He kept it for all those years and before I left he gave it to me and said, “ I’m giving this to you, make sure you bring it back home.” I was blown up with that button in my right shoulder sleeve pocket, and I brought it back to my dad. I took it on my next deployment as well as a reminder to come back home. Not all of us were as fortunate,” said Greene.
Greene’s company was stationed in the Paktika Province of Afghanistan, on the border of Pakistan, and in the heart of the conflict. This was at a time when females were not officially allowed in direct combat. There were no accommodations on certain missions for her and the other two females in her unit.
Fortunately she had no issues with the male soldiers and considered them to be her brothers. The showers were cleared at night for the ladies to use in private and they all shared the same sleeping quarters. Reflecting on this detail brought up a bigger point Greene wanted to make about the way civilians treat each other in the here and now.
“We had all different races, colors, and sexual orientations in our company. As long as you were protecting your six, it didn’t matter what your background was. I don’t get all the hate going on in the world these days. We were in the worst of circumstances and we got along. People need to just be kind and love one another,” said Greene.
Their mission involved many different roles, primarily working with the Afghan National Army and local police, training them to take control of their position. They were also responsible for clearing roads of threats and providing surveillance for entry control points. By mid-summer, they completed the last phase of their mission in that area and were directed to relocate.
It was only a three hour drive to their new Forward Operating Base (FOB). But that trip would change her life forever. On July 19, 2008, her squad departed from Gardez.
“We were moving to a new base, so we had everything we owned on board. I was lead gunner in a four vehicle convoy. I was in an m1151 Humvee with an open turret with three other soldiers,” said Greene.
“I saw a little boy on the side of the road. He had a shovel in his hand, and when he saw us, he shook his head back and forth, as if to say no. The area is all open countryside, and there was not another person visible in the vicinity. I knew something was about to happen. I was about to call it up, and then there was a huge explosion. We had been hit from underneath by a remote control detonation device,” said Greene.
Greene described having an out of body experience. She could see her lifeless body below her. When she came to, she couldn’t hear or see straight. She had blood in her eyes from a laceration on her forehead. Small rounds of gunfire were coming from the hills. Whoever had detonated the explosives was now shooting at them.
“As we started to regain consciousness, we realized our vehicle was on fire, and it was full of ammunition. I was full of adrenaline and I was mad. The rig was so packed with gear, I was going to have to go out the top. But when I tried to get out, my gun got stuck. We wound up having to crawl out of the back hatch. My Lieutenant let me put all my weight on him as we stumbled out. We made it to the vehicles behind us before ours started to pop off,” said Greene.
The gunfire seemed to go on forever. We had to split up to take cover. There were not enough vehicles to take us all back. Our medic packed our wounds while we waited on our support team, which was traveling from three hours away. We ran out of grenades for the launcher and ammo for the big guns that were still operational,” said Greene.
“Someone called air support. You see this thing zoom by and then hear it. Then you feel it.
It was the most insane prideful feeling to have our air strike team come in and annihilate the guys that blew us up,” said Greene.
All they had left was the clothes on their backs. All of their belongings had burned up in the truck. When they finally arrived at the new base, Greene was stitched up and sent back out. It soon became clear that she was not functioning well enough to handle active combat. She had suffered a traumatic brain injury in the explosion. She was also suffering from PTSD. In November of 2008, Greene was sent back to Ft. Stewart in Georgia for medical recovery.
“I self-medicated to get through the flashbacks and nightmares. Being sent home and not being able to do my job made me feel guilty, ashamed, and weak. Looking back I realize that was irrational, but that’s what happened,” said Greene.
She went into counseling and started taking meds for anxiety and depression. Greene also got a Yorkshire Terrier puppy and named her Shady May. After a few years of serving on base, she was cleared to deploy again. In 2012, she returned to Afghanistan with her old unit.
“A lot of really crazy things happened on that tour,” said Greene. “Our medic got shot. One of my soldiers lost his legs. Going back there after what happened before seems reckless right now, but that was before I had kids. And it was also how I met my husband.”
Green on Blue was prevalent at the time, and would result in several traumatic incidents within their company. These incidents involved Taliban infiltration of the Afghan forces that NATO coalition soldiers were there to support. Inside attacks on U.S. troops became common.
In February of 2012, Erica’s patrol leader James Greene lost two close friends and fellow soldiers in a Green on Blue attack: T.J. Conrad and Jason Born. Erica was selected to fill one of their positions. In the midst of grief and loss, James and Erica found solace in each other. Erica was promoted to sergeant and sent to a different unit. Once they went public about their relationship, they realized it was more than just a wartime romance. They had an understanding that they were meant to be together.
“I knew he was the one, so I started planning an intimate wedding. There was no formal proposal. I just told him we were getting married and he agreed. James called my parents to ask permission, and that was it. My only stipulation was that my dog had to be there,” said Erica.
Erica and James returned to Ft. Stewart on Jan. 2, 2013. They were married on Jan. 26 in Savannah, Georgia. Her parents brought Shady May. The ceremony was held at Greene Square, which is named after Revolutionary War Hero Nathanael Greene, who was an aide to George Washington.
Their marriage was a bright spot, but Erica was still struggling with her mental health. Her fellow squad members were also having a hard time. Her anxiety got so bad that she couldn’t leave the house.
“I wanted to die. I felt like a prisoner in my own mind. I was not in control and it was the worst feeling ever. James loved me through those times and helped pull me out of it. I thank God every day for him and my family,” said Greene. In 2014, just before their one year wedding anniversary, Greene entered Laurel Ridge, a residential treatment facility in San Antonio. She returned to Ft. Stewart after a month and continued to work toward healing.
“We’d both intended to be in for life when we started,” said Greene. “But after the trauma of the last deployment, and the way we were being treated on a daily basis out in the world, we decided it was time to be done.”
Erica was medically retired in August 2014. She was 26 years old. James Enlistment contract was up in November 2014. They bought an RV and took a seven month road trip, slowly making their way back to Texas to be near Erica’s family. The Greenes moved to Madisonville in 2017. James earned his Master’s in Public Administration at Sam Houston State and is now the City Secretary for the City of Madisonville.
The Greenes have four kids. Ashton, Layla, Emily Jean, and Ruby Ann. Healing is still an ongoing process for both of them. Erica believes that she and James saved each other’s lives.
“I don’t know if we would have made it this far without each other,” said Erica. She said she had this epiphany a few years ago after she had some time to gain perspective:
“I never really celebrated my alive day as it was a memory I would rather not have. But this time on the anniversary of my event, I had a whole new appreciation for my experience. I had these two beautiful babies at that time. That changed my whole outlook on why I survived. Why God spared me. It made me look at that event in a completely different way, I was spared to bring these beautiful babies into this world, to make a difference and it truly made me appreciate my life. I had never before looked at it as a blessing that I was injured, and in that moment my outlook was forever humbled. Being a momma changes you in so many ways, and now as a mom of three, I can truly say I have a purpose and my mission wasn’t over, it was just delayed while I healed,” said Greene.
Greene says for her, the best medicine is helping other veterans who have had similar experiences. This December, she celebrates one year of service as the Administrative Assistant at the HEARTS Veterans Museum in Huntsville, Texas.
The museum is much more than a place that holds memorabilia and honors veterans. It’s a beloved place in the community that provides outreach and assistance for all branches of the military. Green calls it a safe space where people involved in the service can be vulnerable and share their stories.
“Working here at the museum, I don’t particularly talk about my service with just anyone. When veterans come in, I want them to feel important, I want to hear their story, and I want them to be proud of themselves. A lot of times they end up pouring out more than they ever intended. Those are the days that my heart is full at work. Especially if it’s a situation we can assist with when they didn’t even come here looking for help. Working with veterans gave me a purpose outside of the military, and it is rewarding in such a humbling way,” said Greene.
There are 8,000 veterans in Walker County, and approximately 19 million living in the United States. More than 1.9 million soldiers served in Iraq and Afghanistan after 9/11. At least 20% of the soldiers who served in the Middle East suffer from severe PTSD. It is estimated that an average of 22 veterans are lost to suicide every day.
Veterans in need of emergency counseling can reach the Veterans Crisis line by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255 and selecting option 1 after connecting to reach a VA staffer. In addition, veterans, troops or their family members can also text 838255 or visit https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/. for assistance.
For more information about the HEARTS Veterans Museum, events and programs, visit their website at https://heartsmuseum.com/index.html.
