The 7-OGs is a local nonprofit organization that helps people in the Huntsville community. Their primary focus is on children and the elderly. Their motto is “Positive men making positive moves in the community.” The group will be holding their Winter Wonderland formal at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Walker County Fairgrounds to raise money for their High School Scholarship Fund and Holiday Toy Drive. Presale tickets are $20 per person and $25 at the door.
The seven founding members are all from Huntsville and formed their organization in March of 2021. CEO Don Brown noticed during spring break that a lot of young people in this community were out walking the streets. He asked six of his best friends to join him in making a difference: Kelo Banks, Stanley Garmon, Irvin Johnson, Lamont Johnson, Keith Merchant, and Marcus Sweat. Now, they hold several special events eleven months out of the year.
They began by asking family and friends to make contributions toward their cause and the response was huge. For their Easter Egg Hunt last April, more than 300 kids came to Emancipation Park to find 600 eggs that were donated. When they saw how many kids were in need, they also included their moms, gifting flowers and cards for Mother’s Day last May.
They won first prize in the Juneteenth parade for their float and hosted a barbecue for the Fourth of July. In August, they gave away 250 backpacks loaded with school supplies through the help of Kroger, Walmart, and Academy. In October, they held a Breast Cancer fundraiser and gave away turkeys and canned goods for Thanksgiving in November. Ringo Tire has been extremely generous in allowing the OGs to stage events at their location on 11th Street.
“They’re good people trying to make a difference in the lives of others in a world that is full of chaos,” said Tamara MacNaughton, Media and Communications Director for the 7-OGs. They have also helped senior citizens with utility bills and new air conditioners, and delivered hot meals and water during power outages last winter.
Tamara met Brown and President Stanley Garmon in 2021 when the 7-OGs were doing their scholarship fundraiser. They talked for a bit and she and her husband Kevin made a donation. She spent the next week thinking about them and what they were doing.
“I just could not get them off my mind. So I sent Don a message listing all of my skills and asked if he thought they might be useful to him because I really loved what they were doing. Don stated it’s not a black thing or white thing, it’s a community thing. Communities need to stand together and help each other out. What he said stuck with me. I honestly believe that God brought us together that day and hounded me until I sent that message. It’s been a very humbling and heartfelt experience to work with the members of the 7-OGs. There’s nothing I wouldn’t do for them,” said Mac Naughton.
“I don’t see color,” said Brown. “We help everybody we can. We’re all in this together, because together we can do better.”
Their organization now has 42 members of all races and backgrounds.
Brown says it makes him feel good when kids from school recognize him out in public. He even had a parent pay for his groceries once as a thank you for helping his son at school. The OGs volunteer at the high school, helping monitor the halls.
They take a special interest in situations where kids are being bullied, sitting with them at lunch to help talk them through the rough spots. Sometimes they talk to the bullies themselves, to let them know there is a better way to behave.
“I want to hold their hands and show these kids the right way,” said Brown.
Brown’s parents both passed away within a few days of each other when he was 11 years old. He says he was raised on the streets, and one person who made a difference in his life was his 7th grade teacher Betty Higgins. Brown started working at 15 and later became an all star basketball player at Huntsville High school.
Brown has also worked as a prison guard at the Wynne Unit. Seeing 15 and 16 year olds being incarcerated was another thing that led him to form the 7-OGs.
“I could have easily been there because of the way I grew up,” said Brown. “ I also want to help these kids get a college education so they have some choices aside from just staying where they are.”
Each year they select Huntsville High School seniors who are enrolled in college with a family income of less than $90k per year. Last year 18 students were each awarded $250. This year 20 students received scholarships and 27 others got gift cards from area businesses.
“We really appreciate the support of the Huntsville community,” said Brown.
Last Christmas they gave away an entire trailer load of bikes. This year they are having a toy drive. New toys are great, but they are also accepting gently used items in good condition, as well as clothing, toiletries, and school supplies.
“The members give their time and their own money to make a difference. Every one of them are angels on earth,” said MacNaughton.
To contribute to the cause by making donations or buying tickets to Winter Wonderland, contact Don Brown at 936-436-3012 or send a message through Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.