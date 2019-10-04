A vial of THC vape oil and a stolen iPhone were found during a traffic stop early Thursday morning in Huntsville.
Officers on patrol say they noticed a vehicle parked on the side of the road facing oncoming traffic in the 700 block of Avenue G just after midnight. While approaching the vehicle, police detected to odor of marijuana and asked the suspect – identified as Da Vonte Howard, 20, of Huntsville – to exit the vehicle.
While leaving the vehicle, officers say Howard grabbed a backpack. While searching the backpack, police found a one gram vial of THC oil and placed Howard under arrest. After taking Howard to the Walker County Jail, officers found an iPhone XS which was reported stolen in a September burglary.
“I am happy our officers noticed the vehicle and made the arrest,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “Many do not realize that it is illegal to park against traffic, but it is dangerous. We also solved a burglary case, which is always a victory.”
Howard was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and theft of property. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $4,500 in bonds.
