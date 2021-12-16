Texas water company invests $25 million in infrastructure updates

AUSTIN — Texas Water Utility has invested approximately $25 million in water improvement projects statewide since the start of the year, according to a new report.
TWU is an investor-owned water and wastewater utility in Texas, providing service to more than 43,000 water connections and 17,300 wastewater connections. Between January and November, the company has invested in repairs, replacements and infrastructure upgrades to its water and wastewater systems in 36 counties, according to the report released Tuesday.
“Water is a critical resource for every Texan, and Winter Storm Uri confirmed the vital need for utility investment,” said Jeffrey L. McIntyre, president of Texas Water Utilities, in a news release.
Texas is on track to gain more than 1,000 new residents everyday — spiking the population from 29.7 million in 2020 to approximately 51.5 million by 2070, according to a 2021 report by the American Society of Civil Engineers released in February. This makes securing water even more critical, it said.
In the report, Texas received a C-minus in drinking water.
“Texas’ commitment to fund safe, adequate, and reliable drinking water is critically important for continuing growth and prosperity,” the report said. “Meeting these increasing water demands is imperative to the state’s economy.”
TWU officials said it continues to invest in the future of water sustainability to accommodate increasing demands, financing $24 million in updates in 2020, officials said.
In 2021, several projects took place in Henderson, Palo Pinto and Johnson counties, outside of Dallas.
“As the Texas population continues to climb, it is more apparent than ever that utility companies must invest in infrastructure to meet the growing demand for vital resources,” said TWU spokesperson Jennifer Kendall.
In Palo Pinto County, $725,000 was invested for water plant treatment and electrical upgrades as was $125,000 for remote monitoring technology, split with six other counties.
In Johnson County, the area received $1 million for well replacement in the Crowley water system. It also shared a $125,000 investment in security enhancements and resiliency upgrades with five other counties.
Henderson County received one of the largest combined shares of the funding with $1.758 million invested in the area. The funding went toward ground storage tank replacement, intake and water line replacements, standby generators installation and water plant upgrades.
The investments are in addition to the $2.9 billion the state is expected to receive in drinking water infrastructure and lead pipe removal funding through the Biden’s Administration’s Infrastructure Bill.
“We have steadily invested in our infrastructure throughout the past 25 years, and while the storm confirmed that we have been doing the right thing, there is still more work to be done to ensure reliable service for all Texans,” McIntyre said.
