Texas Thyme Unit presents Herb Class at Library

The Texas Thyme Unit (TTU) of the Herb Society of America is hosting a free class, “Must Have Herbs for Your Garden,” at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 10, at the Huntsville Public Library. The class will focus on culinary herbs and their uses. Guests are invited to make a sachet using dried herbs and bags that will be provided.
Gloria Hunter will give a live tutorial on making pesto with basil from her garden. Well tested recipes that are easy to execute will be shared and door prizes will be awarded. There will also be a discussion on attracting pollinators to your garden, which enhances the entire habitat around your home.
“There are a number of herbs that grow well in our area that will come back each year with proper care’” said Maryann Readal, Chair of TTU. “Some of these plants will grow year round.”
Many varieties of basil grow well during Texas summer, as well as different types of oregano, rosemary and lemon balm. Mexican Mint Marigold, also known as “Texas Tarragon” is a substitute for French tarragon that is heat resistant and produces yellow flowers that are highly attractive to bees. Dill, fennel, mint and sage are also hardy enough to withstand extreme temperatures when planted strategically and kept well hydrated.
Readall encourages anyone who is curious about the types of herbs that grow well in our climate to visit the Ella Ruth herb garden behind the Wynne Home Arts Center, as well as the Children’s Sensory Garden and the Memorial Rose Garden. Members of the TTU maintain all of these gardens, which provide a wonderful place to take photos. The original inhabitants of the home, Samuella and Ruth Wynne, grew vegetables and flowers on the grounds throughout their lives. Their father had a special talent for grafting trees, which is evident in the pecan tree that still stands on the grounds, producing both large and small pecans. Family portraits and artifacts are on display inside the home, as well as a photography exhibit in the main gallery.
“Take a leaf. Feel it and smell it,” said Readal. “And don’t forget to go inside and see the art.”
TTU is dedicated to promoting the use, education and delight of herbs. They meet at 10 a.m. on the fourth Wednesday of every month at the Wynne Home Arts Center, located at 1428 11th St.
For more information about the organization, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/texasthymeunit.
