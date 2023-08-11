It’s that time of year again! Texas Tax Free Weekend – or the Texas Sales Tax Holiday – runs through Sunday, Aug. 12. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott said this is a great time for residents to stock up on essentials such as school supplies, clothing, backpacks, and footwear. This is the only weekend of the year that these items, worth less than $100, will be exempt from state and local sales taxes.
The savings can also apply to purchases online, by mail, or telephone or set up a lay-away plan.
For more information, including a full list of items that qualify, or do not qualify, plus FAQ’s, visit TexasTaxHoliday.org.
