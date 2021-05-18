A Texas inmate is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday for killing his great-aunt over two decades ago, ending a ten-month delay of executions in the nation’s busiest death penalty state because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Quintin Jones, 41, was 20-years-old when he murdered his 83-year-old great-aunt, Berthena Bryant, during a robbery in September 1999. Court records show that he was high on heroin and cocaine during the Tarrant County murder, and that Jones admitted to the crime during trial. His supporters say that Jones turned his life around in prison, and is remorseful.
Pending appeals with the U.S. Supreme Court or clemency from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Jones is scheduled to be put to death after 6 p.m. at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. On Tuesday, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles voted against clemency and will be sending that recommendation to Abbott.
In his appeal to the Supreme Court, Jones’ attorney stated that there is sufficient evidence that Jones suffered from severe, long-standing and involuntary alcohol addiction, traumatic, physical and sexual childhood abuse, severe, long-standing and involuntary addiction to polysubstances beginning at age 12, and dissociative disorder as a result of traumatic, physical, and sexual childhood abuse. Until he was arrested, Jones engaged in at least eight years of heavy, constant drug and alcohol abuse, including snorting cocaine, snorting heroin, using cocaine, crank and heroin intravenously, and began also to smoke crack cocaine.
His legal team says that this likely gave rise to “subaverage intellectual functioning and deficits in adaptive functioning.”
Members of Jones' family are also hoping his execution will be stopped.
Texas leads the nation in executions each year, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Of the six people scheduled to be put to death in 2021, five of them are in Texas.
