The second coronavirus wave in Texas continued with more active cases than at any time since the summertime peak, according to numbers state health officials reported Wednesday.
An estimated 85,618 cases of COVID-19, the illness the coronavirus causes, were active Thursday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported. That was the most since Sept. 1. Of those, 4,931 cases required hospitalization, the most since Aug. 24.
The 5,917 new cases increased the Texas total for the eight-month outbreak to 845,100 cases. Evidence of a second wave isn’t visible in Walker County yet though, with the county emergency management office reporting 772 active cases and 11 additional cases on Thursday. Walker County’s total caseload is now at 2,424 in the community and an additional 2,009 from the local Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison system.
However, the true number of cases in Texas is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The Texas COVID-19 death toll of 85 Thursday raised the outbreak toll to 17,286.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
