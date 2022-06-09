The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed on Tuesday the state's first case of monkeypox, a rare disease similar to smallpox.
The reported case is in Dallas County, and the resident recently traveled internationally, according to a statement by the agency.
“The patient is isolated at home,” officials said, adding, "The illness does not currently present a risk to the general public.”
The monkeypox virus spreads between people primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs or body fluids, but can also be spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, a Dallas County Health and Human Services release said. Monkeypox also can spread during intimate contact between people, including during sex, as well as activities like kissing, cuddling, or touching parts of the body with monkeypox sores.
Monkeypox has grabbed international attention as it has moved across the globe where dozens of countries where monkeypox is not an endemic are reporting positive cases over the last couple of weeks. It has so far been identified in 12 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., but federal health care officials have stressed that the virus is not a high risk to the public.
State officials said they were working with Dallas County and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify anyone who may have contact with the positive individual, including those who may have been on the same plane from Mexico to Dallas.
“We have been working closely with the CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services and have conducted interviews with the patient and close contacts,” said DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang in a statement. “We have determined that there is little known risk to the general public at this time. However, monkeypox cases have been spreading globally, and we are actively working with local healthcare providers to ensure they are prepared to recognize monkeypox and report suspected cases to public health officials.”
