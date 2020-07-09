For the second consecutive day, Texas set a record for fatalities with over 100 new deaths on Thursday as newly confirmed cases continued soaring.
The 105 reported deaths in Texas set a record one-day high, surpassing the record 98 deaths reported a day earlier. Texas is now reporting a total of 2,918 deaths.
The state also reported 9,782 new coronavirus cases Thursday after hitting a record-high 10,028 new cases earlier this week. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott aggressively began one of America’s fastest reopenings in May, but has begun reversing course in recent weeks, ordering bars closed and mandating face coverings.
Hospitalizations of people with coronavirus virus continued to climb Thursday, with 9,689 patients in hospitals across the state.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
