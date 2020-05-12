Huntsville, TX (77320)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy skies late. High 84F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.