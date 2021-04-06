Governor Greg Abbott today issued an Executive Order prohibiting state agencies or political subdivisions in Texas from creating a "vaccine passport" requirement, or by otherwise conditioning receipt of services on an individuals' COVID-19 vaccination status. The order also prohibits organizations receiving public funds from requiring consumers to provide documentation of vaccine status in order to receive any service or enter any place.

TRANSCRIPT: Every day, Texans return to normalcy as more people get the COVID vaccine. In fact, this week, Texas will surpass 13 million doses administered. Those shots help slow the spread of COVID, reduce hospitalizations, and reduce fatalities. But, as I have said all along, these vaccines are always voluntary and never forced. Government should not require any Texan to show proof of vaccination and reveal private health information just to go about their daily lives. That is why I issued an executive order that prohibits government-mandated vaccine passports in Texas. We will continue to vaccinate more Texans and protect public health, and we will do so without treading on Texans' personal freedoms.

Download PDF EO-GA-35_private_health_information_protection_vaccines.pdf

