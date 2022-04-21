HUNTSVILLE - Seventy-eight-year-old inmate Carl Wayne Buntion was pronounced dead at 6:39 p.m. Thursday after being executed by lethal injection in Texas at the Huntsville Unit.
Buntion was convicted in the shooting death of veteran Houston Police Officer James Irby in June of 1990 when Irby stopped a vehicle driven by John Killingsworth in which Buntion was a passenger. During the stop at the intersection of Airline and Lyerly Streets in off Interstate 45 in North Houston, Buntion shot Irby in the head and twice in the back, then fired at two witnesses before he fled the scene. Buntion was captured and arrested at a nearby warehouse.
Though his initial death sentence was vacated in 2009, he was once again sentenced to death in 2012. Buntion has remained on death row for three decades. His attorneys argued that he no longer posed a threat to society, though the U.S. Supreme Court declined to halt the execution Thursday afternoon, according to Associated Press reports.
Maura Irby expressed joy that the execution was carried out and said, “there were a lot of good things that came out of Jim’s life. I still miss him 32 years later.”
This was the first state execution in Texas during which the condemned was allowed a personal spiritual advisor who is not a Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee to touch the inmate in the execution chamber. Barry Brown was able to pray before Buntion gave his final words.
During his last words, Buntion said he had remorse and he hoped one day the Irby family would get closure from this punishment he received, which he described as ‘just.’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.