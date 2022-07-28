AUSTIN — Six K-9 teams graduated this month as part of the inaugural class of the Texas Highway Patrol Canine Tracking Operations Program. The teams will be deployed to the Texas-Mexico border and look for people who might otherwise evade other detection methods, DPS officials said.
“This is yet another step in increasing our efforts to secure our southern border,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said in a statement. “K-9 units have long played an integral role within DPS and we know these newly graduated teams will have a positive impact not only in the areas they serve, but really in keeping all Texans safe.”
The teams completed a five-week course conducted by DPS and Pacesetter K9, LLC, which specializes in training K-9s for law enforcement, its website said.
The training focused on human tracking across a variety of terrains over long distances. Each team — consisting of a handler and their canine partners — ran approximately 700 tracks during the training in order to prepare them for their new roles, according to DPS.
The handlers also learned canine health awareness and medical care techniques to ensure the safety of their canine partners while in harsh environments.
The graduating breeds include three Dutch Shepherds and three Belgian Malinois. They will be stationed in Laredo, Del Rio, Uvalde and Hebbronville.
The DPS K-9 Program launched about 30 years ago with over 50 canine teams across the state, DPS Press Secretary Ericka Miller said.
The new program expands the DPS K-9 Program, which previously offered two disciplines: narcotics and explosives detection, she added.
“The tracking discipline is a new addition to the K-9 program that was added as a result of the Operation Lone Star mission and is geared toward locating persons and criminals that would otherwise go undetected in the often difficult and rugged terrain along our southern border,” Miller said.
Brad Langham, owner of Pacesetter K9, said he worked with DPS to develop the curriculum. Langham said the teams trained to track human scents across different terrain, which will expand on current practices of detecting movement through land disturbances.
He added that the teams are another tool for DPS to track and ideally deter cartel movement of narcotics and human trafficking.
“(The teams) should help deter cartel members bringing stuff across, and it should be able to help with our security, help us feel a bit safer, and give our officers an extra capability to help stop that process,” Langham said.
