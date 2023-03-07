Gary Green was executed by lethal injection for the 2009 murder of his wife and her 6-year-old daughter Tuesday night at the Huntsville Unit.
In his closing statement, Green, 51, looked at the mother, sister, and sons of Lovetta Armstead, and the father and stepmother of Jazzmen Montgomery, and apologized.
“I’m sorry. No, I am not sorry. I apologize for the harm I have caused you and your family,” Green said. “I’m sorry I failed you. There’s nothing I can do. I’m not just saying that because I’m laying on this gurney. We were all one and I broke that bond, right or wrong, I took not one, but two people that we all loved.”
Green continued asking for forgiveness from the family saying that he wanted them to be able to move on.
“There’s nothing I can do to bring your mom and sister back,” Green said. “I never stopped loving y’all.”
Green committed the murders when he learned that his wife wanted to annul their marriage. He stabbed Armstead and then drowned Montgomery in a bathtub, according to court filings.
Court records also showed that experts testified at Green’s trial that he likely had schizoaffective disorder. Green did appeal to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, however the court upheld his conviction and death sentence.
Among other evidence provided in the case, Green wrote a letter explaining that he was going to “take five lives.” According to testimony during the trial, he attempted to kill Armstead’s sons, then ages 9 and 12, but they persuaded him not to. Green then attempted suicide by consuming a large amount of Tylenol and Benadryl.
Both of Armstead’s sons witnessed the execution and sobbed. One son even took his hands and dusted them off, asking God to “take it all away.”
Outside the Huntsville Unit, the crowd was larger than usual, with protestors and supporters on either side of 12th Street, which is blocked off on either end during executions for security reasons.
The next execution will be for Arthur Brown Jr. on Thursday, March 9.
