AUSTIN — A Texas Appeals Court ruled Monday to keep a temporary injunction in place barring “child abuse” investigations of families with transgender children who seek gender-affirming medical care.
The ruling halts a directive from Gov. Greg Abbott’s to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services requiring them to investigate any parent or medical professional who provides an adolescent child with gender-affirming health care — including hormone therapy and gender-transitioning procedures.
The appeals court sided with the plaintiffs, which includes a family with a transgender teen and a licensed psychologist who said complying with the directive would violate her ethical obligations.
“Having reviewed the record, we conclude that reinstating the temporary injunction is necessary to maintain the status quo and preserve the rights of all parties,” the ruling said.
The controversy arose in late February when Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an opinion stating that gender-affirming procedures for minors and prescription of puberty blockers constitutes as child abuse under Texas law.
Abbott then directed DFPS to immediately begin investigations — to which it did.
"Because the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is responsible for protecting children from abuse, I hereby direct your agency to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation of any reported instances of these abusive procedures in the State of Texas,” Abbott said in his directive.
Last week, a Texas judge granted an injunction to halt all child abuse investigations of parents who seek and doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transgender adolescents. Paxton immediately appealed the decision.
“This ruling brings additional relief to our clients and young transgender Texans and their families across the state," ACLU of Texas attorney Brian Klosterboer said following the ruling. "It is unconstitutional and wrong to target parents simply for providing the best possible health care for their kids, and we won’t give up until the politically motivated attacks on transgender Texans are permanently stopped.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.