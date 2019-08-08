COLLEGE STATION — The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents on Thursday approved the construction of the second phase of the RELLIS Academic Complex.
Approval includes the second Texas A&M System academic building on the 2,000 acre RELLIS Campus in Bryan, Texas. Construction of the $25 million building is set to begin in September, with an expected completion date of November 2020.
“The completion of the second phase of Texas A&M System academic buildings at RELLIS will strengthen the programs currently offered and open the door for exciting and innovative new opportunities,” said John Sharp, Chancellor of the Texas A&M University System. “I look forward to seeing the RELLIS Campus grow and continue to serve the surrounding Brazos Valley region and beyond.”
The 45,000 square-foot-building will include classrooms and laboratories incorporating state-of-the-art teaching and technology, as well as faculty offices and spaces for student collaboration. Most notably, the building will provide the needed space for engineering labs and classrooms to facilitate the upcoming academic engineering program offered by Tarleton State University at RELLIS.
The A&M System is set to open the first academic building in this complex in late August. The nearly 69,000 square-foot-building includes classrooms, biology labs, faculty offices, study areas and student services offices. The first upper-division students at RELLIS will begin using the three-story building this fall.
Announced in May 2016, the RELLIS Campus serves as an ecosystem to foster cutting-edge research, technology development, higher education and workforce training and is home to the Academic Complex, as well as multiple new transportation and engineering research and laboratory facilities. Upon completion of phase two, the Academic Complex is expected to accommodate 2,500 students.
