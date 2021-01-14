SHIRO – Tenaska Frontier Partners, Ltd., owner of Tenaska Frontier Generating Station near Shiro, is sponsoring academic and community service scholarships for college-bound students in Grimes County again this year.
Tenaska, one of the leading independent power producers in the United States, manages scholarship programs in communities where its generating facilities are located. To date, more than $800,000 in scholarships have been given out to roughly 900 students across the United States. The program has awarded 153 scholarships totaling more than $120,000 to Grimes County students to date.
“Our annual college scholarship program helps promising high school seniors realize their potential by furthering their education and gaining the skills needed to become future community leaders,” said Ross Billingsley, plant manager at Tenaska Frontier. “Education and hard work are key components for a prosperous future.”
Seniors graduating in spring 2021 from public high schools in Grimes County who will be attending a two- or four-year post-secondary education program at an accredited institution may apply. Scholarship applications are available through school guidance counselors. Completed applications must be submitted no later than Feb. 12. Winners will be announced in the spring. Four $1,500 scholarships will be awarded – a total of $6,000.
In addition, a $1,500 scholarship in honor of the late Strathwell Johnson will be awarded to a Grimes County student for excellence in community service. Johnson, who grew up in poverty in the 1920s and learned the value of helping others, donated many hours to public office and community service to better life for all. He passed away in 2019.
A committee at Tenaska’s headquarters will select the college-bound seniors to receive the scholarships. Preference will be given to students who demonstrate that they are prepared for college study, have good character and rank in the top 50 percent of their class.
Tenaska Frontier is one of the largest taxpayers in Grimes County. It has contributed approximately $53 million in property taxes to Grimes County and to local school districts since beginning commercial operation in 2000. In 2019, the plant injected more than $5.4 million in salaries and payments to local contractors and vendors into the area economy. In addition to more than 400 hours of volunteer service performed by employees and other annual community contributions, the Tenaska Frontier facility supports the Anderson-Shiro and Navasota education foundations.
Tenaska Frontier Partners is comprised of affiliates of Tenaska, J-POWER USA and Diamond Generating Corporation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.