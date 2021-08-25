HUNTSVILLE — A Huntsville juvenile died Tuesday night after a drive-by shooting in eastern Huntsville, police said.
The initial investigation indicates that the victim — later identified as a 16-year-old Huntsville High School student — was a passenger in a vehicle traveling in the area of MLK Blvd. and Thomason Street at approximately 7:13 p.m.
Police say that unknown suspects fired numerous rounds into the vehicle, with at least one of the rounds striking the victim. The driver of the victim’s vehicle then drove to the area of Eastham Thomason Park and called the police.
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to the area and located the 16-year-old juvenile victim who had been shot. They then immediately began administering first aid, until emergency medical personnel arrived.
The victim was transported to Huntsville Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made in the investigation, which remains “very fluid” as HPD detectives follow up on numerous leads.
“We are working diligently to identify and bring the suspect to justice,” Huntsville Police Chief Kevin Lunsford said. “Please join us in prayers for all involved.”
Huntsville High School Principal Paul Trevino said that the district requested additional resources, including more law enforcement on campus and grief counseling services.
HPD spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes said that officers are also investigating a vehicle crash on MLK Blvd. near Huntsville Elementary School that occurred in the early hours on Wednesday. However, detectives don’t believe that the cases are connected.
If anyone has any information call the Huntsville Police Department or Crimestoppers at (936) 294-9494.
