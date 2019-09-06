Authorities are investigating after police say a juvenile was attacked on her way home by a group of girls Thursday afternoon in Huntsville.
Police were dispatched to a home at 30 Estille Avenue around 4:30 p.m. after a juvenile victim reported an attack by four other Juveniles while walking home from school. Officers say the victim sustained cuts to her face and arm, after a confrontation about a boyfriend turned physical. The juveniles took off in a white Hyundai sedan.
“We know the identity of the suspects, but we are working to complete our investigation,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We are collaborating with our school resource officer and once complete, we will take the proper action.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
