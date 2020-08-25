NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Corporation has assembled a workforce of nearly 7,400 prepared to respond to Hurricane Laura, which is forecast to make landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border late Wednesday or early Thursday as a Category 3 hurricane.
The storm is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding to portions of southwest Louisiana and southeastern Texas before it moves north through Louisiana into Arkansas.
While Tropical Storm Marco had minimal impact, customers are encouraged to stay storm ready as Laura heads toward the Gulf Coast. Customers also should continue monitoring local weather alerts and follow the guidance of state and local officials.
Entergy has strategically moved equipment and crews from the path of the storm to allow them to quickly begin restoration work as soon as the storm passes. Additionally, crews have added flood protections for equipment in other areas that could see high water. High-water vehicles, drones, helicopters and airboats have also been secured to assist in restoration efforts.
“While we were fortunate that Marco had limited impact on our systems, customers should keep their guard up as Hurricane Laura, which is predicted to be much stronger, is on the way,” said Eli Viamontes, vice president of Entergy utility distribution operations. “Please remain storm ready and take this as seriously as we are. This is expected to be a major hurricane and should be treated as such.”
Crews will continue to practice social distancing while in the field due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Entergy asks that customers do the same. For the safety of crews and customers, please stay away from work zones. If there is a need to report a service problem, customers should call 1-800-ENTERGY.
