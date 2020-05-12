With all of Walker County’s units currently in lockdown, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Tuesday that they will be enhancing its widespread testing efforts.
Thanks to an order from Gov. Greg Abbott and with the help of the Texas Department of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) this week is the beginning of a new expanded testing program within the prison agency.
According to agency officials, the state has acquired and is deploying tens of thousands of COVID-19 oral fluid tests manufactured by Curative, Inc. The tests were given approval in April by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization and will be administered at TDCJ prison units across Texas. These tests are designed to be self-administered by the person being tested.
“These tests are readily available and deployable,” said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier. “Increasing the information available to our medical professionals will help us to further enhance the agency’s ability to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
The new tests are being utilized by the United States Air Force. Clinical studies suggest Curative’s oral fluid test has equivalent sensitivity to nasopharyngeal swab tests that require a nurse. Curative has also deployed its oral test kit at drive-thru and other centers in Los Angeles, testing more than 57,000 people at a rate now grown to approximately 5,000 per day.
The agency has 12 strike teams who are being trained to begin testing this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.