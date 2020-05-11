The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported three additional offender deaths on Monday, one of which was from the Ellis Unit in Huntsville.
According to agency officials, James Powers, 77, died May 10 after being in the intensive care unit of Hospital Galveston. Powers was hospitalized from the Ellis Unit in Huntsville on May 5, suffering from possible COVID-19 possible. He also suffered from a number of preexisting conditions and did test positive for the virus.
Powers had served nine years of a 20-year sentence out of Taylor County. His family declined an autopsy, but the presumed contributing cause of death is COVID-19.
Alfredo De La Vega died May 5, 2020 at a local hospital he was 54 years old. Delavega suffered from a number of pre-existing medical conditions. He was transported from the Montford Unit in Lubbock to a local hospital on April 27, suffering from possible COVID-19 symptoms.
De La Vega had served 20 years of a 20 sentence out of Bexar County. The results of preliminary autopsy suggest COVID-19 as a cause of death.
On April 29, 2020 Bennie Skinner, 79, died after being in the intensive care unit of Wadley Hospital. Skinner was hospitalized from the Telford Unit in New Boston on April 21, suffering from COVID-19 possible symptoms. He also suffered from a number of preexisting conditions and did test positive for the virus.
Skinner had served 30 years of a life sentence out of Parker County. Skinner’s family declined an autopsy, but the presumed cause of death is COVID-19 pneumonia.
There are an additional 20 deaths that are under investigation and pending preliminary autopsy results.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.