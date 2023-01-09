The Men of Restrictive Housing (MRH) has released a statement saying they will begin a statewide Hunger Strike. The units expected to be impacted are Allred, Coffield, Clements, Wainwright, Memorial, Michaels, McConnell, Ferguson, Polunsky, Stiles, Robertson, Rasey, Estelle, and Ellis.
The MRH claims to 300 plus members who reside in Restricted Housing, formerly administrative segregation, labeled as Security Threat Group which are housed in solitary conditions.
According to the press release, the many of the inmates in question do not have crimes or cases related to security threats and have gone years without any disciplinary action.
It also claims that the restricted pods have been experiencing a high number of suicides and deaths, and most impacted by staff shortages often going days without time out of cell and years without outdoor recreation due to staff shortages.
“We are aware of the proposed hunger strike. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is closely monitoring the inmate population in security detention to see if there is a change in their eating habits,” Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) Director of Communications Amanda Hernandez said. “Security detention accounts for less than 3 percent of the inmate population within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. It is used judiciously.”
In order to enhance staff and inmate safety, Hernandez said inmates who are confirmed are members of the most organized and dangerous prisons gangs, inmates who are escape risks, and inmates who committed assaults or multiple other serious disciplinary offenses.
“Inmates are only assigned to those areas after an extensive review process and are periodically reviewed thereafter for reassignment to the general inmate population (twice a year by central administration and at least monthly by unit personnel),” said Hernandez. “All inmates placed in security detention receive an initial hearing within seven days of placement, at which time the reasons for placement and criteria for release are discussed. Any decision by the unit to continue in that housing is reviewed by central administration, and subject to appeal through the inmate grievance process.”
The agency has made great strides in reducing the security detention population in recent years. In the graph provided below by TDCJ, the population has decreased by more than 65 percent since 2007.
Fiscal Year
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023 (Nov)
# in Security Detention
9186
8807
8492
8547
8784
8065
7281
6564
5553
4372
3964
4264
4427
4697
3673
3172
3141
“The agency is employing several strategies designed to reduce the security detention population consistent with the priority placed on safety and security,” Hernandez said. “One strategy is to offer diversion programming for inmates to keep them from entering security detention. Another is offering pathways out of restrictive housing for inmates through targeted programming.”
Hernandez added that the agency is committed to continuing reducing the number of inmates in security detention by diverting them prior to entering restrictive housing and providing effective programs that offer pathways for inmates to leave segregation.
A 90-day notice to remedy the claimed issues, including evidence collected and compiled in the 57 page report by the men was mailed in October to Texas State House Representatives, TDCJ Administration, Greg Abbott and numerous senate staff to no avail.
The press release ended with the lack of response or willingness to address these issues led to the MRH plans to escalate efforts on Jan. 10, when the 88th legislative session begins in order improve conditions and equal access to rehabilitation by participating in peaceful protest.
