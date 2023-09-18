Texas Department of Criminal Justice

By Brenda Poe

Since implementing a lockdown and comprehensive search of all correctional facilities, Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) has found a variety of contraband.

The list is updated weekly until the systemwide lockdown is lifted, according to the TDCJ website www.tdcj.texas.gov.

Contraband Found Systemwide:

196 Cell Phones (266 additional cell phone accessories)

34.5 Gallons of Alcohol

274 Weapons (Generally pieces of sharpened metal with fashioned handles)

$376 in Currency

188 Other Dangerous Items (Tablets, Lighters, Tattoo Guns, Pills, Handcuff Key, Drug Paraphernalia)

Illegal Drugs:

Amphetamines – 323 Sheets/Papers (A sheet is estimated at 100-150 hits)

Fentanyl – 1.6 oz, 4 Sheets/Papers

Cocaine – 5 Trace Amounts

PCP – 1 oz, 29 Sheets/Papers, 417 Stamps (Stamps are ID sized paper or smaller)

K2 – 155 oz, 138 Sheets/Papers, 268 Stamps, 32 Trace Amounts

Methamphetamine – 11 oz, 2 Stamps, 1 Sheet/Paper, 6 Trace Amounts, 3 Rocks

119 Actionable Tips which led to a bulletin being put out to the units

508 Criminal Offenses Reported to the TDCJ Office of the Inspector General

TDCJ took swift and immediate action to address a rise in dangerous contraband and drug-related homicides by implementing a systemwide lockdown and comprehensive searches.

A complete list of units that have resumed normal operations following the intensified search of the facilities is available online.

Visitation for these units can be scheduled through the Online Visitation Portal.

B. Moore

Baten

Bell

Bridgeport

Briscoe

Byrd

Cole

Coleman

Cotulla

Crain

Dalhart

Daniel

Diboll

Dominguez State Jail

Duncan

East Texas Treatment Facility

Estes

Formby

Fort Stockton

Glossbrenner

Goodman

Halbert

Hamilton

Havins

Henley

Hightower

Hilltop

Hobby

Hospital Galveston

Huntsville

Hutchins

Jester III

Johnston

Jordan

Kegans

Kyle

Leblanc

Lindsey State Jail

Lopez State Jail

Luther

Lynaugh

Marlin

Mechler

Montford

Moore

Mountain View

Murray

Ney

Pack

Powledge

Ramsey

Roach

San Saba

Sanchez

Sayle

Scott

Segovia

Stevenson

Stringfellow

Terrell

Travis State Jail

Vance

Wallace

Wheeler

Willacy

Woodman State Jail

Young

The TDCJ will continue to update this list at noon each day until all units have resumed normal operations.

An asterisk denotes units added today.

