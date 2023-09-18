By Brenda Poe
Since implementing a lockdown and comprehensive search of all correctional facilities, Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) has found a variety of contraband.
The list is updated weekly until the systemwide lockdown is lifted, according to the TDCJ website www.tdcj.texas.gov.
Contraband Found Systemwide:
196 Cell Phones (266 additional cell phone accessories)
34.5 Gallons of Alcohol
274 Weapons (Generally pieces of sharpened metal with fashioned handles)
$376 in Currency
188 Other Dangerous Items (Tablets, Lighters, Tattoo Guns, Pills, Handcuff Key, Drug Paraphernalia)
Illegal Drugs:
Amphetamines – 323 Sheets/Papers (A sheet is estimated at 100-150 hits)
Fentanyl – 1.6 oz, 4 Sheets/Papers
Cocaine – 5 Trace Amounts
PCP – 1 oz, 29 Sheets/Papers, 417 Stamps (Stamps are ID sized paper or smaller)
K2 – 155 oz, 138 Sheets/Papers, 268 Stamps, 32 Trace Amounts
Methamphetamine – 11 oz, 2 Stamps, 1 Sheet/Paper, 6 Trace Amounts, 3 Rocks
119 Actionable Tips which led to a bulletin being put out to the units
508 Criminal Offenses Reported to the TDCJ Office of the Inspector General
TDCJ took swift and immediate action to address a rise in dangerous contraband and drug-related homicides by implementing a systemwide lockdown and comprehensive searches.
A complete list of units that have resumed normal operations following the intensified search of the facilities is available online.
Visitation for these units can be scheduled through the Online Visitation Portal.
B. Moore
Baten
Bell
Bridgeport
Briscoe
Byrd
Cole
Coleman
Cotulla
Crain
Dalhart
Daniel
Diboll
Dominguez State Jail
Duncan
East Texas Treatment Facility
Estes
Formby
Fort Stockton
Glossbrenner
Goodman
Halbert
Hamilton
Havins
Henley
Hightower
Hilltop
Hobby
Hospital Galveston
Huntsville
Hutchins
Jester III
Johnston
Jordan
Kegans
Kyle
Leblanc
Lindsey State Jail
Lopez State Jail
Luther
Lynaugh
Marlin
Mechler
Montford
Moore
Mountain View
Murray
Ney
Pack
Powledge
Ramsey
Roach
San Saba
Sanchez
Sayle
Scott
Segovia
Stevenson
Stringfellow
Terrell
Travis State Jail
Vance
Wallace
Wheeler
Willacy
Woodman State Jail
Young
The TDCJ will continue to update this list at noon each day until all units have resumed normal operations.
An asterisk denotes units added today.
Contact Brenda Poe at editor@itemonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.