The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has released the following statement after a video was shared on social media involving a Huntsville church in connection to the state execution of Billy Joe Wardlow.
The video showed an argument between a church faculty member and Wardlow’s fiance.
—
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) would like to address a video posted on social media following the execution of Billy Wardlow. The woman in the video is not an employee of the TDCJ nor does she represent the views of the agency. Loved ones should have the opportunity to grieve. The agency has addressed the issue to ensure she is no longer involved in the viewing process and moving forward TDCJ chaplains will remain on site to ensure this does not happen in the future.
