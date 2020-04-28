Two additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported from the Wynne Unit in Huntsville.
According to officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, 77-year-old Nathaniel Morgan was pronounced dead last week at Hospital Galveston where he had been being treated for COVID-19.
He had been assigned to the Wynne Unit, but was taken to Hospital Galveston suffering from shortness of breath. Agency officials say he suffered from a number of pre-existing health conditions.
Morgan was serving a life sentence out of Tarrant County. His family declined to have an autopsy performed, however COVID-19 is believed to have contributed to his death.
Vaughn Harvey also died at Hospital Galveston on Sunday, he was 70 years old. Harvey was serving a life sentence out of Smith County at the Wynne Unit.
TDCJ officials say that Harvey went to Huntsville Memorial Hospital April 22 and was swiftly transferred to Hospital Galveston on April 23. His family also declined an autopsy, but COVID-19 is believed to have contributed to his death.
Five offenders from the Wynne Unit have died from COVID-19 related symptoms. There are an additional 12 deaths that are under investigation and pending preliminary autopsy results. Two other deaths that had been under investigation have been determined to be non-COVID-19 related after the return of preliminary autopsy reports.
Throughout the state, there are 350 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 950 offenders who have tested positive. There are now 46 employees and 156 offenders who have medically recovered from COVID-19.
17,953 offenders are on medical restriction because they may have had contact with either an employee or offender with a positive or pending COVID-19 test.
Prison units in a precautionary lockdown include: Baten, Beto, Byrd, Carole Young, Clemens, Clements, Eastham, Ellis, Estelle, Fort Stockton, Garza West, Goree, Gurney, Hughes, Huntsville, Hutchins, Jester 1, Jordan, Leblanc, Lopez, Lynaugh, Michael, Middleton, Murray, Pack, Ramsey, Robertson, Sanchez, Scott, Skyview, Smith, Stiles, Stringfellow, Telford, Terrell, Woodman, Wynne
The precautionary lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test.
WALKER COUNTY INMATE ACTIVE CASES
|UNITS
|PENDING
|NEGATIVE
|POSITIVE
|MED. RESTRICTION
|MED. ISOLATION
|BYRD
|1
|16
|3
|126
|4
|ELLIS
|9
|13
|35
|776
|44
|ESTELLE
|10
|47
|35
|810
|45
|GOREE
|0
|2
|2
|168
|2
|HOLLIDAY
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|HUNTSVILLE
|40
|4
|18
|303
|58
|WYNNE
|1
|14
|50
|2372
|51
WALKER COUNTY EMPLOYEE TESTS
|UNITS
|POSITIVE
|BYRD
|0
|ELLIS
|4
|ESTELLE
|14
|GOREE
|2
|HOLLIDAY
|2
|HUNTSVILLE
|0
|WYNNE
|46
Division/Employer with employee positive test: Business & Finance, Correctional Institutions, Facilities, Management & Training Corporation, Manufacturing, Agribusiness & Logistics, Parole, Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, Texas Tech, University of Texas Medical Branch, Windham
